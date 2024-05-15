San Angelo tourism the highlight of May’s San Angelo Chamber Luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held this month’s Membership Luncheon at the Fort Concho Stables. This month’s speaker was from the Destination Marketing Organization of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and focused on San Angelo tourism. Numbers from the Chamber show more than 1,000,000 people visited the city in 2023, and visitors brought more than $3,000,000 to the San Angelo economy last year.

The Destination Marketing Organization also shared their new initiative to market the city’s heritage. “We are also going to be rolling out the official strategic marketing plan for the DMO and the Chamber which is Cowboys and Creatives,” says the Vice President for Destination Marketing Jeremy Bartz. He continues, “It harkens back to the history and the heritage of the city itself and it blends in everything else that we are doing now in today’s world, so we’ll go from 1867 to 2024, blend it all together and talk about the fact we have some outstanding creative people here in the city of San Angelo.”

Art is a prominent feature of San Angelo, and Discover San Angelo’s “Artist of the Quarter” program continues this year at the San Angelo Visitor Center. Different mediums of artwork such as paintings, ceramics, and sculpture, all done by local artists, are rotated every three months and can be seen at the center.

