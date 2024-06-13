San Angelo residents use graywater for landscaping

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Graywater, which comes from clothes-washing machines, is becoming increasingly popular.

With the city under standard conservation measures until the end of October, outside watering is restricted to twice a week, and watering is prohibited between noon and 6 p.m.

“In the city limits, we can only use gray water from our washing machines,” said Allison Schwarz, a county horticulture extension agent. “It’s not a new practice but an old-fashioned one, and it’s legal. Outside the city limits, Texans can use gray water from bathtubs or showers. Diverting washing machine water that would otherwise go into the sewer can be a valuable resource for watering trees or flower beds.”

Residents can learn more about alternative water sources for landscaping during a free seminar, Every Drop Counts, at the Tom Green 4-H Center on North Highway 67. The seminar will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

