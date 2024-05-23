What to do in San Angelo for Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From spending time at one of Lake Nasworthy’s parks to shopping at vendors along the Concho River there is a lot of events happening in San Angelo this weekend.

Here are some things you can do in San Angelo for Memorial Day weekend:

Friday, May 24:

Lake Nasworthy parks

Day and season passes will be available for Middle Concho Park and Spring Creek Park for Memorial Day weekend. Day passes will be $5 per vehicle at the gate. Season passes, which are valid through Labor Day weekend can be purchased at the gate for $20 for those who are 65 and older or disabled

Saturday, May 25:

Concho Valley Farmers Market – Across from Fort Concho at 7 a.m.

Migratory Birds – 9 a.m. at the San Angelo State Parl in the Wildlife Viewing Area.

Veterans Memorial Special

From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., there will be several events taking place at Bart Dewitt Park and The Martial Pint on May 25. Markets Along the Concho will be at Bart Dewitt Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and live entertainment will be taking place inside The Martial Pint from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mini-Mammals – A Skins and Skull program at 10:30 a.m. at the San Angelo State Park

15th Annual Simply Texas Blues Festival

The 15th Annual Simply Texas Blues Festival will be taking place at the corner of Oakes and Twohigs in downtown San Angelo from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Follow the link below for more information:

15th Simply Texas Blues Festival to take downtown

In-Store Signing Event with Elise Baughman and Kyle Hebert – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DreamShark Toys and Games

Municipal Pool Opens – The Municipal Pool will open for the summer at 12 p.m. Normal hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Sunday, May 26:

In-Store Signing Event with Elise Baughman and Kyle Hebert – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at DreamShark Toys and Games

Municipal Pool – Normal hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Monday, May 27:

Memorial Day at Fort Concho

Fort Concho will mark Memorial Day with a ceremony at 9 a.m. in front of the Headquarters Building. The main address will be given by Aaron Woods, a veteran of the Gulf War.

10 exhibits will be on display in the buildings at Fort Concho from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s closing for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. There will be a speaker from Goodfellow Air Force Base, live patriotic music, refreshments and more. This event will be at 4989 FM Highway 1223.

Municipal Pool– The Municipal Pool will be open for Memorial Day at 12 p.m. Normal hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.