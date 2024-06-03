San Angelo ISD providing free summer meals for kids, here's where to find them

San Angelo ISD is providing free summer meals for kids. Here's where you can find them.

Through the Summer Meal Program, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy meals, including breakfast and lunch, throughout the summer at no cost.

"Our children need nutritious meals to learn, grow and thrive—even when school is out," SAISD said in a news release.

Free meals will be available at participating sites in San Angelo ISD and the Southside Boys and Girls Clubs. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Children do not have to be classified as economically disadvantaged to participate, and there is no paperwork to complete," according to the release."

Dates and times vary by location and are walk-in service only.

School lunch file photo

Here are the meal sites

Bradford Elementary–2302 Bradford St.

Dates: June 3–June 28, 2024 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast: 7:45–8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m.–noon

Crockett Elementary–2104 Johnson St.

Dates: June 3–June 28, 2024 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast: 7:45–8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Glenn Middle School–2201 University Ave.

Dates: June 10–June 27 and July 8–July 25, 2024 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Southside Boys & Girls Club–2762 Ben Ficklin Rd.

Dates: June 3–July 2, 2024 (Monday-Friday) and July 8–July 25, 2024 (Monday-Thursday)No service on June 19

Breakfast: 7:45–8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Menus are subject to change based on supply availability. See the full menus online for June and July

"Funding for the summer feeding program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture," the release stated. "This will be the 31st year that San Angelo ISD has participated in offering summer meals."

For more information on the summer food service program, call the SAISD Child Nutrition Department at 325-659-3615.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo ISD providing free summer meals for kids