San Angelo ISD boosts literacy and nutrition with summer programs

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD is actively promoting literacy and healthy eating with several summer initiatives.

These programs aim to support student literacy and well-being throughout the summer months.

Dr. Christopher Moran, superintendent of San Angelo ISD, highlighted Belaire Elementary’s inaugural Watch Me Read event in May, where nearly 100 parents engaged with first and second graders to observe their reading progress. The event will become an annual tradition.

The district’s San Angelo Reads! initiative continued with the Summer Book Patrol, delivering bags of activities, snacks, balloons, and 144 books to 29 students and their siblings. District administrators, principals, and educators participated in the deliveries.

SAISD offers free, nutritious meals during summer meal program

Additionally, San Angelo ISD reminds families about the Summer Meals Program. Children and teens aged 18 and younger can enjoy free, nutritious meals, including breakfast and lunch, at participating sites.

No registration or economic status verification is required.

