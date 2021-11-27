'Work of art': Samsung's Frame TV is $800 off for Cyber Weekend at Amazon
Sure you love a big TV in the living room — but chances are you don't love the way a giant black rectangle dominates your decor, once viewing time is over. This issue inspired Samsung to create its Frame TV, which looks like a beautiful work of art on your wall, whether it's turned on or off.
If you’ve been eyeing this Samsung for a while, we have good news: The entire line of Frame TVs is currently on sale this Cyber Weekend! If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
$998 for 55 inches (was $1,300)
The Frame TV’s claim to fame is its Art Mode: The TV has built-in motion sensors that will automatically display artwork (of your choosing) whenever someone walks into the room. You can buy individual selections from a Samsung art store or subscribe to a library with more than 1,400 pieces from established and upcoming artists.
No matter what size TV you need, the savings are impressive. The 65-inch is down from $2,000 to $1,498. You can get the 55-inch for $998, down from $1,300. If you've got room for the 75-inch, you can save $802, with a price drop from $3,000 to $2,198. Every size is on sale, all the way down to the 43-inch ($798 from $1,000).
Shoppers say the Frame TV is also just a gorgeous television overall, with a billion “stay-true” shades of color that breathe life into all your favorite TV shows and movies, as well as digital artwork.
“This TV looks awesome and stands out above the fireplace perfectly," says one. "...it truly does look like a piece of art. This model is thinner than typical TVs and mounts closer to the wall.....”
All models are 4K HD, so they deliver ultra-crisp images. Amazon’s Alexa assistant is built-in as well, so you can use your voice to turn on the TV, change channels, search for movies and shows, play music, and more.
Choose among different frame styles and colors, to match your decor. Another happy reviewer attests to the good looks of the Frame TV and gushes over the digital art gallery: “I paid for the year of art, which is fun for my family and amounts to an...art education....”
This art lover is enamored with his Frame TV: “Samsung Frame does exactly as it’s intended!” he wrote. “I have been busy finding high-res art from the Met Museum. Google Arts and Culture etc for free!” He sets the artwork to shuffle, and it rotates every few minutes.
“I love how it fools our visitors into thinking it’s a picture frame and not a TV,” said another fan. And this five-star reviewer sums it up nicely: "The TV has a beautiful picture, there is no denying that. And when you turn it off, it becomes your favorite work of art."
Catch the sale price on the Frame TV in the size of your choice while you can — it doesn't get better than this.
