Samsung’s SmartThings Connectivity Platform Coming to Hyundai and Kia Cars

Samsung Electronics last week announced a collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to expand its SmartThings platform to support connected cars. The objective is to develop solutions that will fully integrate smart home devices with Hyundai and Kia-connected cars.

It may sound like something out of a science fiction movie but soon, drivers will be able to control their home televisions, air conditioning systems, and lighting right from their in-vehicle infotainment system. And that control will go both ways. Users will also be able to manage several car functions from home such as starting the car, opening, and closing the windows, setting the air conditioning, and checking the charging status.

“This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles,” said Chanwoo Park, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics. “By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we’ll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car.”

The SmartThings platform will also allow the operation of multiple devices at once through customizable routines. For example, you will be able to set a routine on your Galaxy smartphone so that when the morning alarm goes off, the curtains will open, and the lights and television will turn on. You can also program your car to adjust to a specific temperature when you are ready to head to work.

This next generation of the SmartThings platform is not just about convenience. It can save you money and energy as well. Users can monitor how much energy is being used by the connected devices in their home. EV owners can adjust the optimal time to charge their vehicles at home based on electricity rates at certain times of the day. In other words, you can schedule your car to charge only when the rates are at their lowest.

No target date for when this SmartThings platform will be rolled out has been announced. However, Haeyoung Kwon, ice president of Hyundai and Kia’s Infotainment Development Center has said that they plan to accelerate their technology development to bring it to market.

