Samsung's S22 phone is over 40% off on Amazon, today only — save up to $500
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is its second-newest generation of smartphone, featuring the S22 Ultra, the S22+, and the S22. While a little older, these are still unbelievably powerful devices — and right now, the S22 Ultra is on sale for up to 42% off, today only.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Available in white, black, green, and burgundy, this phone includes the iconic S-Pen for a wide range of versatility.
The S22 Ultra is definitely the most high-end of the three, as it combines the look and feel of Samsung’s previous Note handsets, along with a built-in stylus called the S Pen. The screen is beautiful, with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and it has a feature called Vision Booster that can adjust the brightness throughout the day.
Plus, it has a killer camera with four lenses: a 108-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 10-megapixel telephoto. The front-facing camera itself is a 40-megapixel shooter, which makes it great for selfies. The S22 Ultra also has Advanced Nightography tech that allows it to optimize available light for photos and video.
The S22+ and S22 are not quite as advanced as the S22 Ultra, but they’re still perfectly capable smartphones. The S22+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S22 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The S22 is not quite as bright as the S22+, and the S22+ also has a larger battery.
Aside from that, they’re fairly similar in terms of features. They both have fingerprint readers, WiFi and impressive camera setups. Each has a 50-megapixel camera, a 1-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide shooter plus a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the S22 Ultra, the S22+ and S22 have a new “Nightography” feature that allows more light after sunset.
"I'm very happy i purchased this phone. Even though i still love my galaxy S10+ and uses it still, the S22 Ultra is a major upgrade i needed. The feel and the design of the phone is out of this world. The screen is absolutely beautiful and the cameras takes stellar photos and videos," one user said.
"The perfect phone," raved another fan. "This phone is amazing. It does what I want and doesn’t disappoint. Takes great pictures and is really fast. I would recommend this phone if you could afford it."
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The camera on this phone is out of this world. Seriously, try the nightography feature — you'll feel like Ansel Adams.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
