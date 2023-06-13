Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is its second-newest generation of smartphone, featuring the S22 Ultra, the S22+, and the S22. While a little older, these are still unbelievably powerful devices — and right now, the S22 Ultra is on sale for up to 42% off, today only.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 $1,200 Save $500 Available in white, black, green, and burgundy, this phone includes the iconic S-Pen for a wide range of versatility. $700 at Amazon

The S22 Ultra is definitely the most high-end of the three, as it combines the look and feel of Samsung’s previous Note handsets, along with a built-in stylus called the S Pen. The screen is beautiful, with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and it has a feature called Vision Booster that can adjust the brightness throughout the day.

Plus, it has a killer camera with four lenses: a 108-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 10-megapixel telephoto. The front-facing camera itself is a 40-megapixel shooter, which makes it great for selfies. The S22 Ultra also has Advanced Nightography tech that allows it to optimize available light for photos and video.

The S22+ and S22 are not quite as advanced as the S22 Ultra, but they’re still perfectly capable smartphones. The S22+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S22 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The S22 is not quite as bright as the S22+, and the S22+ also has a larger battery.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have impressive features, for a slightly more affordable price! (Photo: Samsung)

Aside from that, they’re fairly similar in terms of features. They both have fingerprint readers, WiFi and impressive camera setups. Each has a 50-megapixel camera, a 1-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide shooter plus a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. Like the S22 Ultra, the S22+ and S22 have a new “Nightography” feature that allows more light after sunset.

"I'm very happy i purchased this phone. Even though i still love my galaxy S10+ and uses it still, the S22 Ultra is a major upgrade i needed. The feel and the design of the phone is out of this world. The screen is absolutely beautiful and the cameras takes stellar photos and videos," one user said.

"The perfect phone," raved another fan. "This phone is amazing. It does what I want and doesn’t disappoint. Takes great pictures and is really fast. I would recommend this phone if you could afford it."

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 $1,200 Save $500 The camera on this phone is out of this world. Seriously, try the nightography feature — you'll feel like Ansel Adams. $700 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV $897 $1,200 Save $303 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 $350 Save $120 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop $412 $959 Save $547 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch $459 $529 Save $70 See at Amazon