Today only, save $55 on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — only $105

The past weekend saw a tremendous number of sales, but now that things are slowing down, you might think great deals are hard to find. That's not the case at all! For today only, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for only $105 at Amazon. That's 34% off its normal price of $160, and this budget-friendly tablet gives iPads a decent run for the money.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $105 $160 Save $55 This 8.7-inch tablet can store up to 32GB of content (with expandable storage up to 1TB), and it's small size makes it perfect for on-the-go entertainment. $105 at Amazon

Unlike a lot of tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is built with punishment in mind. The metal frame is durable enough to withstand drops and rough use by kids without losing its stylish design. It weighs less than a pound, so you never have to worry about the weight causing your hands to ache after using it — even if you're watching a movie in bed.

One user commented on how great the device is for retro gaming fans. "Get yourself a micro sd card and a few emulation apps and your set. Retro arch works great and I'm able to emulate dreamcast, N64, PSP and DS games perfectly."

"Purchased as a gift and my 'mother' absolutely loves it. She plays some casino games on it and uses it for the internet. Six months later, still no lag, easy to use, and helps with learning how new technology works (for older people). Very happy customer! Would buy again if the need ever arose," said another shopper who found it to be a great device for their mother.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a wonderful, budget-friendly tablet. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for something with a bit more power? The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also on sale, although it costs a pretty penny more at $460.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $460 $680 Save $220 This tablet was voted one of the best Android tablets of 2023, and the 12.4-inch screen, included S Pen, and many other features back up that claim. $460 at Amazon

This is a beefed-up version of a Galaxy Tab that can be used for productivity and entertainment. It comes in a 64GB or a 256GB configuration with a much larger screen. The S Pen can be used to notate documents or make doodles to pass the time.

"Best tablet," one shopper said. "I got it to read comics in actual size and for media. Performs great, the colors on it are gorgeous. Being 12 inch is like you have a mini TV which I like. The pen that come with it is great as it allows you to not leave finger marks on the screen. I recommend it."

Another verified reviewer said, "This tablet is an incredible device that offers a powerful, user-friendly experience in a sleek and portable design. Its large display, long battery life, and intuitive operating system make it perfect for everything from browsing the web to editing videos. In short, it's an impressive piece of tech that is highly recommended."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

