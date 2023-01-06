'Just buy it!': Snag $100 off this Samsung Galaxy S6 tablet at Walmart

Looking for an affordable tablet with twice the memory of an iPad at the same price point, and 1/3 the price of an iPad Pro? Then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This powerful little tablet boasts a 10-inch screen, 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of battery life. Entertainment? Check! Productivity? Check! Affordable? You tell us — it's just $249 right now, down from its usual price of $349. That's a check-plus!

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 It's roughly the same size as an iPad, with all the same uses for a fraction of the cost. It even includes a stylus! $249 at Walmart

The included S-Pen (Samsung pen. Get it? Get it?) makes it easy to do everything from writing notes, marking up documents, and more. You can even use the stylus to navigate the tablet with ease. The 13-hour battery means you won't have to slow down anytime soon, although Samsung does warn that battery life is affected by usage. Binging your favorite Netflix series might cut that battery time by a few hours.

One wildlife ranger said, "LOVE. I work at a nature reserve and I am on the move while needing write notes and reports. This tablet is amazing, light weight and the stylus is amazing. Way better than an Apple Pencil, that's for sure. Totally worth it and the blue is gorgeous. It's a good size too, not too bulky but just the right size to write comfortably."

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a budget-friendly iPad alternative. (Photo: Walmart)

Another user said this is the "best sleeper tablet" of last year. "I loved the price and have been looking, so after reviewing some of the features, I decided to purchase this model. I am so glad I did. This tablet is super snappy and the addition of the S Pen sold me now for sure. Crisp screen and great sound, Samsung DEX and a snapdragon processor makes this the best sleeper tablet on 2022."

The fast processor makes it easy to multitask, and the light weight — just over one pound — makes it easy to hold in your hand or stuff into a bag. While it might not have the same level of power as an iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is ideal for use as an on-the-go entertainment machine. It's kid-friendly and easy to learn and set up, too.

Why wait? This $100-off deal won't last long, so act fast!

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 It's roughly the same size of an iPad, with all the same uses for a fraction of the cost. It even includes a stylus! $249 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)