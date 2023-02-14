'Beautiful example of what a tablet should be'— this speedy Samsung is on sale for $140

What has a 10-inch screen, a powerful processor, up to 128GB of storage and isn't an iPad? This riddle isn't hard to figure out — it's the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8! This little tablet packs a lot of power into a small frame. Plus, it can go for a long time on a single juice-up, and then a fast charge brings it back up to full blast. Right now, you can save more than $80 on this workhorse — it's just $140 at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is connected to the overall Samsung ecosystem. Have a Samsung phone or smartwatch? You'll be able to access all of your notes instantly between different devices. It's great for productivity, jotting ideas down on the go and much more.

If you've had enough of being productive and want to unwind at the end of the day — and who wouldn't — this tablet also makes a great entertainment companion. It comes with two months of YouTube Premium for ad-free streaming. On top of that, you get access to Samsung TV Plus — more than 160 channels from sports, movies, news and more.

"I have never owned a tablet except for a Fire Tablet but of course only used it for reading. With this tablet I am able to do photo edits on the go instead of carrying my laptop around. Able to do many things easily. Quality of the screen/videos is amazing," said one hardworking user. "The touchscreen is really good, when using my stylus pen it's pretty sensitive when I edit photos and videos. Battery life can last me up to 3 days if I am not on it constantly. When I am on it constantly then it would last me the whole day and part of the next day...I love it."

Once you get to know this tablet, you'll want to share the wealth — it makes an amazing low-cost, high-impact gift. Know someone with a birthday coming up? Need a Valentine's Day present for your special someone?

"I purchased this tablet to be able to watch TV and premium streaming services in my home office. The room was not initially set up for cable but with WiFi I am now able to enjoy shows and movies while in my office. The screen is 10.5 inch diagonally and I use it in the horizontal position as if it were a movie screen or flatscreen TV. The sound is excellent and sometimes I forget it is a tablet!" said a happy Samsung user.. "I am also the owner of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone. They are very compatible with each other."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

