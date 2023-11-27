ICYMI: The Samsung Frame TV Doubles as Art and It's Currently Up to $1,000 Off

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.

In case you haven't heard, Cyber Monday deals at Samsung are here and shoppers have wasted no time scoring sales on home and tech items from left to right. As for us, we're eyeing the shockingly good discount on TikTok's favorite flat screen that doubles as art. Yep, we're talking about the famous Samsung Frame TV, which is up to $1,000 off in select sizes. Get a move on it, though, because the sale ends on Sunday, December 3.

While there are tons of amazing deals to snag on phones, vacuums and appliances (like the Samsung Galaxy phone that's up to $1,120 off), we strongly think this Frame TV deal is the best of the bunch and worth grabbing early. No matter which size screen you pick, you can look forward to 4K resolution (including an upscaling feature that uses AI to boost the resolution on lower-quality videos), built-in Alexa capabilities and quantum dot color volume, so the screen looks extra vibrant, regardless of how much natural light your room gets. Intrigued? Well, there's a lot more to it.

Want to save *big* this shopping season? Sign up for our Deal of the Day email to get all the best sales delivered straight to your inbox.

Happy customers report that the best part of the high-tech Samsung appliance is the TV's ultra-thin display and black brushed frame that makes it look like a modern work of art. This is fitting since it has an "art mode" that makes it look like a framed print when you're not bingeing The Bear or The Lincoln Lawyer. (There's even an art store that gives you access to *thousands* of new and classic works to display.)

Want to take the TV to the next level? You can also choose between various bezels that pop onto the magnetic frame for an additional price starting at $100. Just be sure to select the option you like before adding the TV to your cart.

Samsung

"This is the best purchase I’ve ever made," one Samsung reviewer raves. "The backlit screen brings the artwork to life. I can sit and study classic [artworks] and change the ambiance of our living room instantly. [It] switches to TV instantly, and I’m liking the matte screen that [deflects any] glare as well."

That could be you. Better take advantage of the deal before it's too late.

Buy IT (From $600 ; $550)

Forget Hiding Your TV—The Latest TikTok Trend Is Framing It (And It's Surprisingly Chic)

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.