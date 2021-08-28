Today only, grab these Samsung memory card for over 40 percent off: 'A flawless piece of tech'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save over 40 percent on Samsung memory cards. (Photo: Samsung)

While smartphones and laptops are great, they quickly run out of storage space—especially if you’re downloading a large number of video and music files. A trusty microSD card can instantly increase your storage capacity for more movies, shows, photos, songs and more.

Luckily, this Samsung Electronics Evo Select Memory Card (256GB) is on sale for $28, or $22 off at Amazon—as part of the retail giant’s deal of the day. You can even get variations, like double the storage with a 512GB microSD card for just $60 (down from $100), or a full-sized 256GB SD card for just $24 (was $40). You’ll also get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial now. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.

Speedy storage

Usually priced at $50, the Samsung Evo Select memory card features a whopping 256GB of storage, and reads and writes up to 100 megabits per second. Translation: The memory card is fast enough to stream 4K video, while storing large photo files for quick photography. This is perfect for smartphones and digital cameras.

“4K video with HDR and raw photos need quite a bit of bandwidth and you absolutely should invest in a quality microSD card like this one,” shares a satisfied Amazon shopper. “It will definitely come through for 4K video capture and anything you need for a modern prosumer drone and I imagine video camera too.”

This little guy is extremely durable—it protects against water, harsh heat and cold temperatures.

This Samsung Electronics Evo Select Memory Card (256GB) with Adapter is on sale for $28. (Photo: Samsung)

Adapter for laptops

The Samsung memory card also comes with a full-sized adaptor for laptops, desktops and digital cameras. Just slide the microSD card into the adaptor and then slide that into a standard SD card slot to get the same performance for your smartphone, but now on your laptop. It’s that easy.

“They always work perfectly, always read on my desktop and laptop flawlessly, and there is instant recognition,” notes a five-star reviewer.

As one delighted reviewer puts it: “This is an absolute flawless piece of tech.”

