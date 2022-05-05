Save $110 on this blazing-fast Samsung Chromebook 4 at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save a wild $110 on the Samsung Chromebook 4 this May! (Photo: Walmart)

Spring is in swing, along with some great deals on computers and other electronics. This happens to be one of our favorites: a compact top-rated Samsung laptop for nearly 50 percent off. Right now, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for a ridiculous $119, down from $229 — that's a savings of $110! This is the cheapest price we've seen, even lower than Amazon, where it would cost you $132!

So how's your laptop holding up? If it's slow and sluggish, not quite up to the tasks at hand, your solution is right here.

Simply stunning

The sleek, incredibly thin Samsung Chromebook 4 has an HD camera for Google Chat video calls, a USB-A and USB-C port and an impressive battery life of up to 13 hours.

"...This Chromebook is perfect for work or school," raved a five-star reviewer. "It's super fast and it also looks great. I love the size — it's small and light, which allowed me to work in bed or on-the-go...I would definitely recommend it!"

Save nearly 60 percent on this Samsung Chromebook 4. (Photo: Walmart)

Powerful and fully loaded

A true workhorse with a brilliant 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (plus 200GB of Google One storage included), this Samsung Chromebook has the strength of Intel's mighty Dual-Core Celeron N4000 Processor behind it.

It runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you'll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, this Samsung Chromebook is easy to use. You just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go. This Chromebook can even access and download ChromeOS and Android apps if you like.

"...I needed a computer with quick access to the internet and a computer that my kids can use for school, and I decided to go with the Chromebook," said another five-tar reviewer. "I am very happy with it! The speed is very fast and it loads any website very quickly..."

If you need a simple, reliable, easy-to-use laptop, it has arrived — at a price that can't be beat. The Samsung Chromebook 4, down from $200 to just $87, is a steal. Grab it before word gets out.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

