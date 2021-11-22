Best Samsung early Black Friday 2021 deals on TVs, Chromebooks, phones and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Samsung's top Black Friday deals include The Frame TV, the Z Fold 3 smartphone, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and lots more. (Photo: Samsung)

As we dive headlong into Black Friday week, the deals just keep on coming. Even premium brands like Samsung are seeing solid discounts at stores like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. So if you're in the market for some top-rated electronics, you've come to the right place.

Below I've rounded up some of the best deals currently available on some of the most popular Samsung products: TVs, folding phones, audio gear, Chromebooks and more.

As with all Black Friday sales, these are available only for a limited time and while supplies last.

Best Samsung Black Friday TV deals

When is a TV not a TV? When it's Samsung's The Frame, which reverts to classic works of art when it's not streaming episodes of Ted Lasso. (Photo: Samsung)

Samsung makes some of the top-rated TVs on the market, though it can be confusing to wade through all the different series currently available: Crystal, Neo QLED, The Frame and so on.

Thankfully, there are sales to be had across the entire lineup. For example, Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off five of the Samsung Crystal UHD TVs, with sizes ranging from 43 inches all the way to 85 inches. And these models have a combined rating of 4.6 stars from over 3,000 buyers.

See the Samsung Crystal Series TV deals at Amazon

You can also save up to $1,000 on Samsung's The Frame TVs, which are unique in that they looked like framed pieces of art — and will actually show famous works when not being used for TV purposes. They're ideal for anyone who has wall space to spare or doesn't want a traditional screen dragging down the décor.

See the Samsung The Frame TV deals at Amazon

More Samsung TV deals:

Best Samsung Black Friday Galaxy smartphone deals

If there's a cooler phone on the planet right now than the Galaxy Fold 3, I haven't seen it. Half phone, half tablet! (Actually, it's all of both.) (Photo: Samsung)

Although Black Friday isn't typically associated with phone deals, there are a couple you should definitely check out. Let's start with Amazon, where Samsung's Galaxy Z folding phones (unlocked) are on sale for their lowest prices ever:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, $850 (was $1,000), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, $1,500 (was $1,800), amazon.com

See the Samsung Galaxy Z phone deals at Amazon

Those are notable savings, but they can get even better: If you have Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa card, you'll get 10% back instead of the usual 5%. That puts either $85 or $150 back in your pocket (after a fashion), making either of these the best Galaxy Z deal on record.

Don't have that Visa? This is the time to grab it: Prime subscribers who sign up for the Prime Rewards Visa will get a $200 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. Apply that to your Galaxy phone purchase and now you're really getting a steal. (But see below as well for a "free" Z Flip 3 offer from T-Mobile.)

If you're thinking of making a carrier change as well, check out Visible's Samsung phone deals. Starting at just $192 for the Galaxy A12, Visible's offerings include various perks. All the models come with at least a $100 virtual gift card; some include Beats or Galaxy Buds earbuds as well. I like Visible because it runs on Verizon's network, with unlimited plans available for just $40 and group plans as low as $25 per person.

See the Samsung phone deals at Visible

More Samsung phone deals

Best Samsung Black Friday audio deals

In addition to black and white, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in some fun colors, like Mystic Red and Mystic Bronze, shown here. (Photo: Samsung)

If you've got ears, listen up: This is the time to save big on Samsung earbuds and sound bars. For starters, these may not be the latest and greatest in Samsung's lineup, but the Galaxy Buds Plus for $79 at Walmart should be on your shortlist. That's a savings of over $70 and the lowest price to date.

$79 $150 at Walmart

However, the Buds Plus don't offer active noise-canceling (ANC), a feature that's increasingly common these days (though less so at this price point).

For that, look to the Galaxy Buds Live, now on sale for $100 at Amazon. (You can also get 10% back if you use your Prime Rewards Visa.) Both Buds scored very high ratings from users, but I think it's worth the extra $30 to get ANC.

$100 $170 at Amazon

If a new Samsung (or any other) TV is on your list this year, do your ears a favor and put a sound bar on it as well. One great option is the Samsung HW-A650 3.1-channel sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $210 (save $190). In addition to separated stereo speakers, it features a center channel expressly for dialogue, the better to hear what those people on TV are actually saying.

$210 $400 at Best Buy

More Samsung audio deals:

Best Samsung Black Friday computer and storage deals

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more versatile than an ordinary laptop, as it can pivot a full 360 degrees on its hinge. Movie-tent, anyone? (Photo: Samsung)

Samsung's Chromebooks rank among the top products in their class, and there are at least two Black Friday deals right now that merit consideration — both of them at Best Buy. First, if you're looking for something with a bigger screen than most, check out the Samsung 4+ 15.6-inch Chromebook for $199 (save $100). That screen is impressive not just for its larger work area, but also for its resolution: 1,920 x 1,080, also known as Full HD. At this price point, you're often lucky to find a Chromebook that exceeds 1,366 x 768.

$199 $299 at Best Buy

For a more traditional size, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 13.3-inch display. It runs at the same impressive resolution, but it's also a touchscreen — and a convertible. Swing the screen around for tent, presentation or tablet mode. There's a great paint job here as well: The Chromebook 2 comes in Fiesta Red (or silver, if you don't want to be so flashy).

$399 $549 at Best Buy

Looking for storage? The Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB is $150 right now, the lowest price on record. Wait, what does touch have to do with a high-speed external storage device? In a word, security: The drive can be locked so that only your fingerprint will unlock it. (Paging James Bond!)

$150 $190 at Amazon

More Samsung computer and storage deals:

