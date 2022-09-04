Got fall travel planned? Ask yourself this question: Is your luggage up to snuff? If not, we found an amazing Labor Day deal from one of the best brands in the business. On sale for just $180 (down from $310), this Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-On is one of Amazon's top-selling suitcases for good reason: In true Samsonite fashion, it comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage, Checked, 28-Inch $180 $310 Save $130 $180 at Amazon This baby sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation. We love the side-mounted TSA locks and that the hardside shell features a brushed pattern to hide scuffs and scratches. The bag expands 1.5 inches so you can really pack it in.

More than 13,000 shoppers gave this carry-on a flawless rating: “I can't say enough good things about this line from Samsonite!” says a five-star fan. "Since purchasing them a year ago to replace my older luggage I've thrown them on and off buses, dragged them from train to train, crammed them in and out of more taxis and shuttles than I can count and dragged them about a mile and a half down the road in the rain (they're surprisingly water-resistant at the seams and expansion fabric...although certainly not waterproof). Through it all the handles have held up. The locks are still in perfect working order...A must-have."

Grab this carry-on for over 40% off! (Photo: Amazon)

Another shopper is thrilled with how much it holds: "Shockingly spacious inside given the outside measurements!"

The TSA-compatible lock will keep your stuff safe. (Photo: Amazon)

This five-star shopper is hooked on the ease of use and durability. "They weigh almost nothing and we can load them with our items instead of losing 10 lbs just for the suite case itself. The wheels spin and move like butter on a hot pan! I have had others that I would swear that all four wheels are trying to move in separate directions! They have been tossed around like a sack of potatoes by the airline staff and they still look great! I am very happy with my purchase."

Our advice? Snap one up and enjoy the ride.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

