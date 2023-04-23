Get a head start on your summer wardrobe with this 'flowy but not too loose' tank — starting at just $12

How's your spring wardrobe treating you? If there are days you feel you haven't got a thing to wear, you're not alone. We're having trouble digging out anything in between "stained binge-watching tee" and "Zoom meeting blouse."

At least we were. Then we saw that Amazon shoppers were shouting from the rooftops about a flattering, awesome-for-anyone summer top that comes in so many colors and patterns it could easily become your (very affordable) uniform that you can wear from spring until fall.

SAMPEEL Sampeel Tank Top $12 This top, starting at $12, is soft and flowy, summery but not too revealing. It's the kind of easy-breezy top you can grab without a thought and wear with confidence. $12 at Amazon

With nearly 10,000 five-star ratings — and in sizes up to 3XL — this treasure from Amazon Fashion is a no-brainer.

This cute sleeveless top is a summertime pleasure. (Photo: Amazon)

Super-flattering and stylish

Engineered with comfort, confidence and affordability in mind, this top is available in 26 colors and patterns. It's designed to make you look and feel great, highlighting natural curves.

“This tank top is amazing!" says one fan. "I love it and have gotten so many compliments on it already. It fits true to size. I ordered an XL, as I usually do. It compliments my body well and the fabric feels nice. Thinking about buying a couple more.”

This ombre take reminds us of an ocean horizon. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfy & chic

Soft, breathable, lightweight rayon with just a touch of spandex delivers a sweet swing and the slightest bit of stretch. Says another of many five-star shoppers, “Love this top. It's cute, which I expected, but the fabric is so soft and feels great on my skin. Liked it so much I had to get another one in another color...fortunately they have lots!”

Fun & fabulous

Sampeel's unique design — with the aforementioned side slit for ease of movement — means this top can be totally casual or truly festive. “The top is very well made.... Best features are the side slits, which allows it to look super cute on and gives it a flattering fit,” a shopper confirms.

Long enough to wear with leggings, it can also be tucked in or knotted to wear with jeans. But we love the flowy look with slim denim (below).

Toss this on over your swimsuit at the pool or the shore. Butt coverage included! (Photo: Amazon)

Great for the seaside and the living room

A year-round staple, this tank is casual enough for everyday wear or can be transformed with accessories. Dress it down with a cardigan or denim jacket, or dress it up with a statement necklace. You'll reach for it again and again.

“This has to be my FAVORITE Amazon purchase," says yet another happy customer. "This tank is so beautiful and goes with so many bottoms I own. I love the fit, it is flowy but not too loose, and form-fits in just the right places. It is perfect for casual and formal wear and it is just the right length. I will be buying another pattern of the same one!”

SAMPEEL Sampeel Tank Top $12 Flowy and flattering, wear this top with a cardi this spring until Mother Nature turns up the heat for summer. $12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

