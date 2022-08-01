Is this the most flattering top ever? Over 9,600 Amazon reviewers think so, and it's only $18

When you come across that one perfect top (or leggings, or sweater) at just the right price, it makes you wonder why you've ever emptied your wallet for expensive designer alternatives that sit in your closet collecting dust for fear of ruining them. Such quality, cost-efficient items are diamonds in the rough, and most of the time they're the last thing on the rack, so you can’t buy in multiples.

What defines such a perfect item? It should be comfortable, flattering, and stylish while still looking effortless, and you’ll want to wear it every day. So when we found this Amazon Twist Knot Tunic Top, we knew we’d hit the jackpot. Grab a medium now for less than $17 with an on-page coupon.

SAMPEEL Sampeel Women's Casual Twist Knot Tunic Top $17 $21 Save $4 $17 at Amazon Available in crew neck and V-neck, sizes small through XXL and over 40 colors, this top is just as perfect as that item you found in a corner on sale, but this time you can grab as many as you want.

Scroll on down for the anecdotes from some of the more than 9,600 rave reviews that make this the most flattering and versatile find ever.

Fit

“LOOOOOOVE this top! The material is very thin and lightweight, SO comfortable,” one five-star reviewer writes. “Very forgiving on ladies with a little tummy, yet allows you to have some shape. I really like the knot at the bottom; it gives it a more dressy/feminine look as opposed to a long shirt that you’d have to ‘front tuck’ or tie yourself. It’s easy and effortless. Very versatile, great top to wear casual, and easy to dress up.”

This adorable top needs to be in your closet ASAP. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort

“I love this shirt as my everyday work shirt. I have an active job in the outdoors, so this shirt is cool enough in the summer and keeps me covered when I have to bend and reach,” writes another shopper. “It’s long enough that I don’t have to worry about skin showing when I reach, squat or bend. I ordered several last year and plan to restock for another year.”

“These shirts are fantastic for the price. They are soft and have just enough stretch. They are plain enough, yet the knot gives it some style,” adds a third. “Will be ordering more colors! Great for a staple.”

Corral one in coral! Go sunny-side up with yellow! And just drink in that aqua! (Photo: Amazon)

Style

“I love this shirt! It’s very cute and flattering. I had a baby in May and am carrying some extra weight still, and need more shirts that have a looser fit for me to feel comfortable. This is perfect — hides what I want it to hide but doesn’t leave me shapeless,” shares one mom. It’s soft, fits true to size, and held up well for its first wash and dry. I went back and ordered in green; these are a wonderful staple for the closet — can be dressed up or down, these shirts go with anything; leggings, jeans, shorts, etc. I highly recommend them!”

Versatility

“I am in love with this top," another raves. "I have a longer torso and most tops are not long enough. This doesn't cover my entire bottom, but about halfway. This shirt is not cheaply made by any means. Super comfy and flattering!! I can't believe how nice it looks on me. I typically wear a 16/18 in tops, and I got the XL. It is not skintight nor does it show my bra lines (42C, for reference). This is probably my favorite purchase on Amazon, and I shop often, so that's saying a lot. You will not regret this one — especially for the price!”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

