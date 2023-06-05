Level up your wardrobe with this 'flowy but not too loose' tank — it's on sale, starting at $12

Summer is still (technically) two weeks away, but we're already feeling the heat. Right about now, we're scrambling to get our summer clothes in order — we've got our cropped pants and flowy dresses, now we just need a cute top to round out our hot weather wardrobe. Of course, we're looking for deals and Amazon shoppers can't help but shout from the rooftops about a flattering, awesome-for-anyone summer top that also happens to be on sale for as low as $12. Yep, you read that right! $12!

SAMPEEL Sampeel Tank Top $12 $30 Save $18 This tank, starting at $12, is soft and flowy, summery but not too revealing. It's the kind of easy-breezy top you can grab without a thought and wear with confidence. $12 at Amazon

With over 10,000 five-star ratings — and in sizes up to 3XL — this treasure from Amazon Fashion is a no-brainer.

Super-flattering and stylish

Designed with comfort, confidence and affordability in mind, this top is available in 47 colors and patterns. It's designed to make you look and feel great, highlighting natural curves.

“This top quickly became one of my favorites!" wrote one fan. "It is versatile. I can dress it up or down. Not super dressy but it will work for business casual. Super cool for the summer heat.”

This cute sleeveless top is a summertime pleasure. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfy & chic

Soft, breathable, lightweight rayon with just a touch of spandex delivers a sweet swing and the slightest bit of stretch. “I got so many compliments on this shirt I ordered a second one," wrote another of many five-star shoppers. "The silky feeling material is definitely more comfortable and cooler for Florida weather. I’ve ordered many colors of this brand and are happy with all of them.”

Fun & fabulous

Sampeel's unique design — with the aforementioned side slit for ease of movement — means this top can be totally casual or truly festive. “If you have a lumpy midsection, the ombre designs that are darker at the bottom offer super camouflage. Drapes nicely. Highly recommend.” a shopper shared.

Long enough to wear with leggings, it can also be tucked in or knotted to wear with jeans. But we love the flowy look with slim denim (below).

Toss this on over your swimsuit at the pool or the shore. Butt coverage included! (Photo: Amazon)

Great for the seaside and the living room

A year-round staple, this tank is casual enough for everyday wear or can be transformed with accessories. Dress it down with a cardigan or denim jacket, or dress it up with a statement necklace. You'll reach for it again and again.

“This has to be my FAVORITE Amazon purchase," says yet another happy customer. "This tank is so beautiful and goes with so many bottoms I own. I love the fit, it is flowy but not too loose, and form-fits in just the right places. It is perfect for casual and formal wear and it is just the right length. I will be buying another pattern of the same one!”

SAMPEEL Sampeel Tank Top $12 $21 Save $9 Flowy and flattering, wear this top with a cardi until Mother Nature turns up the heat for summer. $12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 60 $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash $15 $29 Save $14 See at Amazon

SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Korean Beauty $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Funkymonkey Comfort Slides $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Blencot Lace-Trim Tank Top $21 $29 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green $86 $176 Save $90 See at Amazon

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

lime flare Womens Lace Trim Satin Top $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon