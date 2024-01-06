'Same quality food': Owners of Farmers Market Restaurant open new venture in Fort Myers

The oldest restaurant in Fort Myers has expanded.

The folks behind Farmers Market Restaurant just opened Eastwood 77 Bar & Grill at the city-run golf course on Bruce Herd Lane.

“When I saw it was available I just couldn’t believe it,” said Betsy Barnwell, a co-owner with her husband Chip. “Eastwood is my husband’s favorite course. The space had never been more than a snack bar. It needed something. It was turnkey so here we are.”

Barnwell, who has been running the beloved Farmers Market since 2014 after her family took it over in the 1980s, hosted Eastwood 77's grand opening on Jan. 1.

Eastwood 77, a new restaurant at the golf course and country club in Fort Myers, is an extension of Farmers Market Restaurant.

“Golfers can call in orders while on the course, then swing by to pick it up and keep playing,” she said. “When they’re finished playing, they won’t have to go somewhere else to eat anymore. They can just hang out and have some good food with good prices. It’s a great place.”

But it’s not just golfers who are welcome at Eastwood 77.

Specials ― like brunch on Sunday and barbecue “just like at the restaurant,” birdies and beer on Saturdays ― should be good draws for everyone.

“You don’t need to play golf to come here,” Barnwell said. “The public can come anytime.”

And when they do, they will find some similarities to Farmers Market.

The smash burger has been a hit at Eastwood 77 in Fort Myers.

“It’s not the same menu as Farmers Market, but the quality is the same,” Barnwell said. “It’s homemade, from-scratch. Instead of half-pound burgers that take 15 minutes, we’re doing four-ounce smash burgers that take four minutes. But it’s the same meat, same quality food.”

Some menu items will be the same too, including the beloved fried green tomatoes and daily specials such as the meatloaf.

"The menu is tailored more toward more casual,” Barnwell said. “It will expand. We’ll add salads, more sides, grilled chicken and a club. At this point, we want to see what sells and what doesn’t. We're listening to the customers.”

Eastwood 77's patio overlooks the driving range, 10th tee and 18th green at Eastwood Golf Course.

So far, hot dogs, grilled cheese, the BLT and those smash burgers have done well, along with a variety of beer. Cocktails are available too.

Eastwood 77 — the City of Fort Myers opened the golf course opened Sept. 9, 1977 — has a different feel from Farmers Market.

“It’s casual here,” Barnwell said. “It’s a completely different atmosphere. It’s much slower, much smaller.”

Located in the clubhouse, the bar & grill overlooks the driving range, 10th tee and 18th green. Order at one of two windows and eat in the spacious inside dining room or out on the patio.

“As we get busier, we plan to build a bar inside,” Barnwell said. “We will add more furniture, more decorations.”

Cornhole, giant Jenga and a mini-green can be played in the dining room.

Order at the window and grab a seat in Eastwood 77's spacious dining room.

The space can be rented out as well for birthdays, graduations and other events.

“We can’t wait for everyone to find us here,” Barnwell said. “We’re excited.”

Eastwood 77 Bar & Grill, 4600 Bruce Herd Lane, Fort Myers, at Eastwood Golf Course; open seven days a week; (239) 321-7474; follow Farmers Market Restaurant on Facebook.

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Farmers Market Restaurant owners open Eastwood 77 in Fort Myers