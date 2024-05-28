Sam Fecher: At 17, he lost his father. His school rallied around him.

May 28—Sam Fecher moved to Ohio in November 2022 from Vermont so his father, Brian Fecher, could take a job at Legacy Christian Academy.

Just a few months later, Brian Fecher was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

"That was definitely rough," Sam Fecher said of that period. "Then it was two months after that, he passed away. It was fast, really fast."

Brian Fecher was a Baptist preacher. Sam Fecher is one of 13 kids and falls in the middle, the oldest of the last five.

Sam Fecher is now graduating from Legacy Christian. After his father's death in April 2023, the school rallied around him and his younger brothers.

The school had a "Green Out" at a spring baseball game soon after in honor of Brian Fecher, who wore neon green orthopedic shoes for months because they were on clearance, a priority on a preacher's salary.

"My brother was on the baseball team and caught his first ball that game," Sam Fecher said.

Sam Fecher said the support from his church helped him through his father's illness and after he died.

For example, Sam Fecher's youth pastor also lost his father at 17, and Sam Fecher said they were able to talk about the experience. He said he'd recommend people going through a similar experience find a church, as it helped him a lot.

Sam Fecher said his father was strong mentally and spiritually, though he was not a physically large man.

"Even when he knew he was going to die, he was like, I'm not scared," Sam Fecher said of his dad. "I'm going to Heaven. And I know with the way I raised you guys, you'll have Mom."

Dianna Fecher, Sam's mom, was mugged a few years ago, Sam Fecher said, but never pressed charges against the person who mugged her. The experience left her shaken and she still goes to the store with one of her sons.

That strength and ability to forgive is something to look up to, Sam Fecher said.

He said taking on some of his dad's role was a challenge.

"It's literally like you're sitting in the back of the car," Sam Fecher said. "And you have to take the wheel and you're not sure how to drive, but you have to learn on the spot."

While also working at a veterinarian clinic, Sam took on some of his father's chores and mentored his younger brothers.

"He is a remarkable young man and deserves to be recognized for the valiant way he has walked through this trial," said Marie Harmon, director of academics at Dayton Christian.

Sam Fecher is planning to attend Wright State University next year. He said almost all of his first year is paid for with scholarships and financial aid, and he hopes one day to become a veterinarian.

One of Sam Fecher's most prized possessions is his father's Bible, marked with 40 years of preacher's notes. Sam Fecher said his father gave him the Bible at a school camp.

"In the front, it says, presented to Sam, I love you," Sam Fecher said.

The Dayton Daily News is honoring graduating seniors who overcame challenges in their high school careers. Five students were selected through nominations from their schools, friends and family and will be profiled throughout the week in the Dayton Daily News.