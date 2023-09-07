Salvador Dali statues draw thousands of visitors

The Dalian Dancer was on display in The Dingle

More than 100,000 people visited Shrewsbury over the summer to see Salvador Dali sculptures.

Three of the surrealist's pieces were installed in June as part of the town's annual Arts Trail until 31 August.

The works, which included the Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalian Dancer, were removed on Thursday.

The event's founder, Jess Richards, said the event "went wonderfully" as people travelled from as far away as America and Germany to see them.

"I couldn’t be more happy with how the works and trail have been received by all," she added.

The sculptures were removed from display on Thursday for their return to Switzerland

It was thought to be the first time they have gone on show in the UK.

The sculptures were displayed at Shrewsbury Castle, the courtyard at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and in The Dingle in The Quarry park.

The artworks were sent back to the Dali Collection in Switzerland and Ms Richards said, while visitor numbers were not finalised, they believed more than 100,000 came.

"We have reached our goal of being a national destination for art lovers and we are really looking forward to what the future holds," she added.

The trail's theme this year was movement, to mark 350 years since the birth of Shrewsbury's John Weaver, the father of English ballet and pantomime.

The festival also featured works by Jacob Chandler, Banksy, LS Lowry and Damien Hirst and pieces from 200 local and regional creatives.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk