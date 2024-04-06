Salt Plains crystal digging opens in Oklahoma for the season. What to know

A family digs for crystals at the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

In northern Oklahoma, there are more than 11,000 acres of salt flats where visitors can view wildlife and dig for crystals.

Here's what to know about digging for crystals in Cherokee, Oklahoma at the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

Salt plains crystal digging in Oklahoma opens for season

Crystal digging is open every day from sunrise to sunset starting April 1 through Oct. 15.

The observation deck located outside the gate is open all year.

What to know before crystal digging at Salt Plains in Oklahoma

It's important to know the free crystal digging is only allowed in the "dig area," which you can get to by driving one mile past the gate at 66003 Garvin Road in Cherokee, OK. The dig area is marked with bright orange signs.

What you should bring:

A shovel to dig

Sunglasses, hat, and sunscreen

Enough water to drink, rinse crystals and clean after

How to dig for selenite crystals in Oklahoma

The selenite crystals naturally form just below the salt encrusted surface, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To dig for crystals, use your shovel to dig a hole up to two feet deep. You can pour water on the edges and bottom of the hole to find them easier.

Use your hands to gather the crystals and lay them in the sun to dry out.

