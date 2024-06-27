Salon-quality nails without the wait and expense. Brockton woman opens nail vending machine

RANDOLPH – Indulge in hand-painted nail designs without sitting at a local salon.

A local salon owner has stocked a nail vending machine inside the Providence Place Mall with different sets of specialty hand-painted press-on nails, from rhinestone-encrusted nails to simple ones with a pop of color.

Verdia Joslyn, 25, of Brockton, owner of Kiss Her Boutique in Randolph, is always thinking of ways to expand her business, especially ways that require less time and labor.

Joslyn added a nail vending machine with hand-painted press-on nails to her business model, a move that she says will make her money while she’s sleeping.

“As a salon owner I wanted to move smart in a way I don’t have to physically be there to do the nails,” Joslyn said.

Verdia Joslyn, owner of Kiss Her Boutique nail salon and vending machine, poses by her newest business venture in the Providence Place Mall. Her nail art went viral on social media causing her to open a nail salon in 2020. Now the serial entrepreneur has joined a new market and is selling her custom nail art in a vending machine.

The vending machine gives customers access to a day at the salon for half the price. A set of nails in the vending machine starts at $35 and, to many, she said, this is a “game changer.” The press-on nails are convenient and take less of one's time. As a customer, she said, all you have to do is glue the nails on yourself and you're ready to go.

The pink and black Kiss Her Boutique press-on nail vending machine, which has over 15 designs to choose from, is on the lower level of the Providence Place Mall, next to Kay Jewelers.

Kiss Her Boutique started as a brick-and-mortar business

Kiss Her Boutique nail salon, at 22 North St., Randolph, is Joslyn's original business. The nail salon opened in 2021 after Joslyn’s nail designs went viral on Twitter (now X) giving her the confidence to explore her skills more.

"I took three pictures of the work I did and posted a tweet saying I'm a local nail tech looking to grow her clientele," Joslyn said.

Thousands of people liked and retweeted the post, causing a frenzy of local bookings.

"Much of my growth came from word of mouth and social media. I take a lot of pictures and videos of my work and post it online, and it helps potential clients find you and see your different techniques," Joslyn said.

A nail set from Kiss Her Boutique's nail vending machine located in the Providence Place Mall.

The idea of a nail vending machine

Joslyn has been growing her business since 2021 and doesn’t see it stopping anytime soon.

“I can see my business in several malls all around the country,” Joslyn said.

When the idea first came to Joslyn about starting a nail vending machine business, she had no idea how to execute it but the universe led the way.

Verdia Joslyn, owner of Kiss Her Boutique nail salon and vending machine, poses with her newest business venture in the Providence Place Mall.

The salon owner reached out to her contacts at local malls to see who would host her new business idea. Joslyn received many 'no's' but she didn’t let that discourage her.

“I had to jump through many hoops and securing a location was probably the hardest part,” Joslyn said.

Once the leasing team at the Providence Place Mall approved her nail vending machine, Joslyn ordered a vending machine from Allibaba and started designing the outside of the machine.

“My favorite part about doing nails is being able to get creative and show my art on people's nails. When I first started doing nails, I always thought about ways to branch off and it’s always been my dream to sell press-on nails,” Joslyn said.

