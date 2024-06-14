New salon brings various beauty services Downtown

Jun. 13—St. Joseph residents have a new place to visit Downtown when they're looking to get the royal treatment.

KD's Beauty Bar recently opened at 501 Francis St. and offers community members plenty of ways to pamper themselves.

Co-owners Daijanise Stano and Kanei Jackson decided to open KD's because they noticed the area lacked a full-service salon with affordable prices.

The two are hoping their salon offers St. Joseph that little extra sense of indulgence.

"You shouldn't have to sacrifice wanting to feel good, look good ... because you can't afford it," Stano said.

"We know you shouldn't have to drive out to Kansas City to feel pretty," Jackson added.

The one-stop-shop salon offers facials, hair-styling, waxes, massages and more. Customers can even relax with one of the salon's complimentary specialty drinks such as the KD'Licious Kisses cocktail and the Pamper-mi-mosa.

"At KD's Beauty Bar, it's not just about getting your lashes done or a massage, you know, you get the beauty bar," Stano said. "We also have the mocktails and we have things so you can add a little razzle-dazzle to your mocktails as well and beyond."

The salon is located at 501 Francis St. and is typically open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. but is willing to open early or close late to accommodate their guests.