Salmon and prawn chowder recipe
Did you know ‘chowder’ is derived from the French word ‘chaudière’, or cauldron? You don’t have to make this in a cauldron by the way, it will still taste absolutely delicious. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over, which gives the soup a lovely fresh lift.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves
2
Calories per serving
339
Ingredients
250ml semi-skimmed milk (whole is also fine)
100g salmon
50g raw tiger prawns, chopped in half lengthways
1 tbsp olive oil
50g onions, finely chopped
50g leeks, finely sliced
1 tsp plain flour
100g potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm dice
25g red lentils
500ml fish or vegetable stock from a cube
1 tsp Dijon mustard
A small handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Method
Heat the milk gently in a small saucepan, place the fish and prawns into the hot milk and poach for 5 minutes, being careful not to let it boil.
Remove the fish and prawns, place on a plate to cool and retain the milk for later.
Place a medium saucepan on a low-medium heat and add the oil, onion and leek.
Sauté for 3-4 minutes then add the flour, potato and lentils, and mix well.
Add the stock and mustard. Stir to combine and simmer gently for 15 minutes.
Add the milk the fish was cooked in and heat through, being careful not to boil in case the milk splits.
Taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly.
Remove the salmon skin and flake the flesh, then add it to the soup along with the prawns and sprinkle over the parsley.
