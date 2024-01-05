Salmon and prawn chowder recipe

Did you know ‘chowder’ is derived from the French word ‘chaudière’, or cauldron? You don’t have to make this in a cauldron by the way, it will still taste absolutely delicious. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over, which gives the soup a lovely fresh lift.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

2

339

250ml semi-skimmed milk (whole is also fine)

Heat the milk gently in a small saucepan, place the fish and prawns into the hot milk and poach for 5 minutes, being careful not to let it boil.

Remove the fish and prawns, place on a plate to cool and retain the milk for later.

Place a medium saucepan on a low-medium heat and add the oil, onion and leek.

Sauté for 3-4 minutes then add the flour, potato and lentils, and mix well.

Add the stock and mustard. Stir to combine and simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Add the milk the fish was cooked in and heat through, being careful not to boil in case the milk splits.

Taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly.