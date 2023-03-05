'This is why I have no Botox': Salma Hayek's go-to ingredient for smooth skin is in this $8 cream

In case you missed it, Magic Mike is back. While Channing Tatum has danced into our line of sight with his chiseled jawline and abs of steel, it's the frisky frolicking he does with his stunning co-star — 56-year-old Salma Hayek — that's got our attention. Have you seen her lately? Her complexion rivals that of women half her age, and she credits the main ingredient in this cream. Want to take a decade or two off your face? Grab a jar now at Amazon for just $8, down from $12.

Hayek has been steaming up the silver screen for nearly 30 years, and you'd never know it watching Magic Mike's Last Dance. But there's no magic behind her flawless complexion, just the bark of a tree.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

The tree is often called the Mexican skin tree, and that name rings true: the bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair. As a testament to that, it was used to treat hundreds of thousands of burn victims in an earthquake and a gas explosion that shook Mexico in the 1980s when no medical supplies were available.

Looking this good doesn't have to cost a lot. (Photo: Getty)

Not many American companies have caught on, but Amazon shoppers have been loving this cream for a number of reasons.

"The best moisturizer I've ever used in my life!" declared an excited shopper. "With all of the high-end products out there that cost hundreds of dollars, none of them have helped my skin as much as this! I live in the desert, and it not only provides moisture but clears up eczema and helps discoloration too! Amazing!"

"I spent quite a few hours in the sun and missed a strip of my skin by my hairline," shared a rave reviewer. "I had such a terrible sunburn that I was in bad pain and had blistering. Tried aloe the first two days without relief. On impulse, I smeared some of this cream on that area before going to bed one night. Completely took away the pain and helped it heal quickly."

"I just wanted to brighten up my complexion a little," related a very enthusiastic user. "The next day after I used this, I was glowing. Perfect. Dewy! Holy moly! I use it morning and night now, and my skin is amazing. No winter dullness. No middle-aged sallow. Even the smell doesn’t bother me much anymore —it’s well worth the payoff for skin that looks this good."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

