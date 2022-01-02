Salma Hayek, 55, shares stunning new swimsuit photos to usher in 2022: 'Ready for new adventures'

Salma Hayek shared new swimsuit photos to usher in 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

New year, new swimsuit photos!

Salma Hayek is marking the end of 2021 and start of 2022 with back-to-back swimsuit shoots — something she's said she has "no shame" about posting.

The House of Gucci star bid farewell to 2021 with a shot of her posing in the sea in a plunging eggplant-hued halter-piece swimsuit, jutting out a hip as she leaned against the rocky backdrop.

"May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength," she wrote. "Happy, healthy 2022."

Hayek's follow-up post catches her from behind as she prepares to take a dip in a backless swimsuit paired with a red sarong tied at the waist.

"Ready for new adventures," she captioned the shot.

Though many fans have praised Hayek's looks as youthful, the actress is quick to embrace her age.

"I like my numbers," Hayek told Savannah Guthrie last year. "I like being 54. It's an accomplishment."

The star has also been candid about her experience with menopause and her efforts to prove that women "can kick ass at any age."

