Salma Hayek drinks lemonade in curve hugging Gucci swimsuit: 'I highly recommend it'

Salma Hayek even makes drinking lemonade look amazing.

On Monday, the 55-year-old actress shared a photo of herself sporting a Gucci one-piece swimsuit that showed off her curves as she took a refreshing sip of lemonade, her hair dripping wet.

"This is not my wardrobe for 'House of Gucci' but I highly recommend it anyway Este no es mi vestuario en la película 'La Casa Gucci' pero de todos modos se las recomiendo mucho," Hayek captioned the photo, repeating her English sentiment in Spanish and referencing her recently released film House of Gucci.

Fans flooded the comments: "This will break the internet," a fan wrote, with others echoing, "You look amazing Salma!" and, "WOW JUST... WOW," and, "You look great in anything!"

Hayek shared another swimsuit photo just last week that gave similar carefree vibes as she kicked back in a white hammock wearing a blue curve hugging one-piece.

"Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back to back. Nada como una siesta de hamaca despues de promover 2 peliculas seguidas. #hamaca #siesta," she captioned the photo.

Not only has Hayek been having to do work around promoting her latest movies, but she found herself being more than an actress on the set of Marvel's Eternals. In a recent interview, she admitted that she was the "mother" on set to several of her co-stars, including Barry Keoghan.

“For example, Barry, who plays the role of Druig, has dyslexia like me and came to my trailer every day: ‘Help me, help me with the lines, I’m ashamed that others hear how I read.’ And there I would sit with him and we would laugh a lot. It was like doing homework with my kid,” she recalled. “He is much younger than me, and he is another actor with dyslexia.”