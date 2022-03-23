Salma Hayek takes a dip in plunging swimsuit: 'Let's not forget any day how precious water is'

Salma Hayek is reminding her followers about the importance of a little rest, relaxation and gratitude. On Tuesday, the actress posted a gorgeous photo of herself in blue-green waters as her signature long locks draped past her shoulders.

"Today is #nationalwaterday but let's not forget any day how precious water is," the actress said before providing a Spanish translation. Needless to say, her followers were loving every angle.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote. "I wish I was swimming there with you girl," another added.

"Gorgeous lady in beautiful azure waters," one follower wrote.

Hayek isn't alone in celebrating the importance of water Tuesday.

Launched on March 22, 1993, World Water Day aims to celebrate the importance of water while raising awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water, according to the United Nations.

Of course, the actress is no stranger to sharing her love of the water, posting several shots of herself rocking swimsuits since the start of 2022. In January, she encouraged her nearly 20 million followers to set their own intentions for the rest of the year, as she posted a photo of herself leaning against a stunning backdrop of beach, blue sky and palm trees.

"If you forgot to make your New Year's resolutions, it’s still January," she wrote. "I made mine but I'm adding to the list."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.