Salma Hayek is goals as she sips coffee in leopard print swimsuit: 'First coffee of the first Monday'
Salma Hayek is kicking off the new year in style. On Monday, the 55-year-old actress shared a sun-kissed photo showing her rocking a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit by Melissa Odabash and black cat eye sunglasses by Saint Laurent. Hayek looked like she was in paradise with the luxurious pool and tropical ocean view in the background.