Salma Hayek is goals as she sips coffee in leopard print swimsuit: 'First coffee of the first Monday'

When buying a pour-over coffee maker, you want something that's intuitive to use, easy to clean, and won’t take up too much counter real estate. You may have had one pour-over cup of coffee (or, you know, several hundred) at your local coffee shop, but thought the fancy-sounding method of brewing a cuppa was something best left to baristas. Not so fast: As it turns out, pour-over coffee (the technique of brewing coffee by pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a filter), aka hand-drip or hand-brewed coffee, can be easily achieved at home with the right brewing device — and some filters.