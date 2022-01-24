Salma Hayek, 55, rocks a blue bikini in new post on her 2022 resolutions

If Salma Hayek's New Year's resolution was to give fans more swimsuit photos, she's off to a productive start. The 55-year-old star has posted no fewer than five shots of herself in swimwear since Jan. 1, including her latest shoot musing on her goals for 2022 while rocking a bright blue halter-style bikini.

The Oscar-nominated star — who appears to be wearing the same low-cut number from a previous seaside shot shared on Instagram — didn't divulge her actual resolutions for the year, but encouraged her 20.3 million followers to set their own intentions in the caption of her latest post. The accompanying photo sees Hayek caught in a blissful repose against a stunning backdrop of beach, blue sky and palm trees.

Salma Hayek shared a new swimsuit photo as she spoke about New Year's resolutions. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

"If you forgot to make your New Year’s resolutions, it’s still January," the actress wrote. "I made mine but I’m adding to the list."

In a post marking New Year's Eve, Hayek wished fans a "happy, healthy 2022," adding, "may the new year bring you the awareness of your own strength." It's a fitting sentiment for a star who has been candid about pushing back against naysayers who told her a Mexican actress wouldn't make it in Hollywood.

"I’m proud of it, I want to shout it to the world, because I was told so many times it couldn’t happen and I almost believed them but I fought it and I won,” she shared last year in an interview with the PA news agency.

“I want other women to realize that, because even in your 30s you feel the pressure, in your 40s you feel the pressure — and late blooming, it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “And we’re not ‘over’ at this time, or at another time. If you’re creative and enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, the entire time.”

