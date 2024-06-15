Salisbury Zoo announces new exhibit spaces, other big improvements at gala. All to know.

The Salisbury Zoo held its 70th Anniversary Gala recently, and used the celebration to also announce some big improvements coming to the beloved attraction.

Here's what to know about those exciting improvements.

Eagles get new home at zoo, new ones for bears, coati in works now

During the gala, the ribbon was officially cut on the George J. Mengason Eagle Exhibit, which has been many years in the making. The zoo’s bald eagles, Cheveyo and Sam, cannot fly, but they now have access to a much larger exhibit that will allow more space for flighted birds in the future. Mengason’s widow, Jane Ellen Mengason, cut the ribbon.

Jane Ellen Mengason cuts the ribbon on the Salisbury Zoo's new George J. Mengason Eagle Exhibit during the Salisbury Zoo's 70th Anniversary Gala on June 8. Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz stands next to her. Holding the ribbon are City of Salisbury Arts, Business and Culture Department Director Allen Swiger, left, and Zoo Commission Chairman Clifton Griffin.

The largest planned project is a new Andean bear exhibit, which is expected to break ground this fall. This project, at an estimated $6 million cost, will completely reshape the Salisbury Zoo and provide a much larger habitat for Andean bears. This exhibit will be ideal for Andean bear breeding. Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the bears at eye-level as they are climbing in the trees from a second-floor observation area.

A new coati exhibit is expected to break ground in July. The previous exhibit, which has been demolished, was outdated and did not meet the requirements for a breeding colony. The new exhibit will be able to host a troop of four to six coatis.

Additionally, improvements have been made to the infrastructure at the zoo and a pavilion by the Education Center is planned.

Salisbury Zoo director excited about 'important projects'

Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz presents on the new Andean bear exhibit planned for the Salisbury Zoo during the Salisbury Zoo's 70th Anniversary Gala.

Salisbury Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz shared his enthusiasm for the big projects.

“There are so many important projects in the works at the Salisbury Zoo,” said Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz. “I enjoyed sharing more about what’s to come with guests at the Salisbury Zoo’s 70th Anniversary Gala, and I’m thankful for the support of all who attended and contributed. As we embark on these projects, community support will continue to be vital.”

The zoo’s Education Department is also in the process of being overhauled with new partnerships, programs and events, and the Guest Services Department will launch a new membership program this summer, with additional member events to come.

During the gala, the Salisbury Zoo received recognition from elected officials at the federal, state and local levels for reaching its 70-year anniversary.

Salisbury Zoo working toward regaining key accreditation

Members of the Eastern Shore Delegation present a citation to the Salisbury Zoo during the Salisbury Zoo's 70th Anniversary Gala. From left are Salisbury City Administrator Andy Kitzrow, Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz, Maryland Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Maryland Delegates Wayne A. Hartman and Charles J. Otto.

The Salisbury Zoo is working toward regaining its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and is currently part of the Pathway Toward Membership program. The zoo plans to reapply for this accreditation in 2026.

The Salisbury University Foundation, Inc., and Sea Gull Century served as the platinum sponsor for the gala, and their support, along with the support of numerous other sponsors, was integral to the gala’s success. To make a donation to the Salisbury Zoo, visit salisburyzoo.org/donate.

