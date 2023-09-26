Salehe Bembury's Upcoming New Balance 1906R Is a Technicolor Dream

Salehe Bembury is back with another striking New Balance collaboration, this time trying his technicolor hand on a pair of 1906R sneakers. First teased at Milan Fashion Week, Bembury was spotted debuting the upcoming release as an avid fashion week goer, and it's not the first time we've seen new collabs make an appearance in this way.

Previously, Bembury's Crocs Pollex Slide colorways have made a similar debut, alongside the recent 990V2 or previously-teased 1906R silhouette --which arrived in a fiery orange gradient hue with a breathable mesh build.

The latest iteration arrives in a red, blue and purple color palette, with the classic shoe boasting a red mesh upper complete with vibrant blue accents across its overlays. Elsewhere, hits of purple highlight the mesh tongue and rubber outsole.

At present, an official release date has yet to be confirmed, but we expect more information to be revealed soon.

In other footwear news, Nike's Air Force 1 Low Premium is landing in "Oil Green."