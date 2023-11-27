Salehe Bembury Teases New Crocs Pollex Sneaker

Salehe Bembury returns with another new iteration of the Crocs Pollex design. Not too long after Bembury was named the Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod, the distinctive designer is following up on the release of his signature silhouette with a design that none of us saw coming.

Teased via social media last month, Bembury's newest design appears to fuse a sneaker silhouette with the rubbery, Pollex-style sole he's become so known for. The first image shared by the designer showcases the shoe's underside, embossed with text that reads "Crocs Salehe Bembury."

Elsewhere, the shoe's upper appears to be crafted from peach-colored leather, paired with a mesh beige tongue and matching inner lining, meanwhile, the distinctive wavy sole lands in green rubber overlaid with hits of blue. The shoe is pictured held by Bembury, with a subtle caption that hints at a Spring/Summer 2024 release date.

Take a look at the teaser above and stay tuned for more details coming soon.

