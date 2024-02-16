Salehe Bembury Reveals New Strapless Crocs Pollex Silhouette

While fans await the launch of the first sneaker from Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex line, the designer has revealed yet another unreleased silhouette.

Bembury posted a new model known as the Saru to Instagram Friday. The strapless mule features his signature finger motif for the lower portion of the foam shoe, as it reaches up from the sole partway on the upper. The majority of the upper appears like Classic Clog, however, making it a hybrid of Crocs’ most essential model and the one that helped anchor it with a new audience.

More from Footwear News

The Saru is the fourth model in Bembury’s Crocs Pollex line, following the original Pollex Clog, spin-off Pollex Slide, and forthcoming Juniper sneaker. At the FN Achievement Awards 2023, the partnership was honored as the Collection of the Year.

In Footwear News’ story announcing the award, Crocs’ then-CEO Michelle Poole said: “One of our core values is imaginative innovation. Salehe has brought a fresh perspective and enabled us to connect with new consumers.” Bembury also teased more silhouettes to come in the story, of which there are now two known to the public and waiting to release.

A release date has not yet been set for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Saru, and it could be a while given how Bembury likes to promote new work over long periods of time on social media. This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

About the Author:

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.