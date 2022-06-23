Keep your backyard bash going with these solar-powered lights, over 40% off now at Amazon

It's officially summer — i.e., patio-party season. So when these long days turn into long nights, you'll want to have the right lighting to keep your yard glowing with the perfect ambience for huddling by the firepit or enjoying cocktails. That's where this 48 ft. set of Sunapex LED string lights comes in. They're on sale right now for just $36 with an on-page coupon, down from $66. But the real savings will come after you buy them because...they're solar-powered!

Light up the night with solar powered that's unbelievably bright. (Photo: Amazon)

That's right: A large solar panel keeps them charged for eight hours, a dawn-to-dusk feature turning them on only when the sun goes down. Each of its shatterproof "Edison-style" bulbs emits 1 watt LED, which is the equivalent of 10 in an incandescent bulb. The result is a soft amber glow, creating an atmosphere that evokes the romance of outdoor cafes and woodsy campfires. Oh, and they're waterproof, meaning you won't have to repeatedly put them up and take them down, even in winter.

$36 with coupon $66 at Amazon

In over 2,600 perfect reviews, users rave about how the Sunapex outdoor lights are bright and long lasting. These heavy-duty lights are connected via durable rubber strands and can be hung in seconds along a series of hooks. Once up, select from four lighting modes: Strong, Weak, Quick-Flash and Slow-Flash.

Said one five-star fan, "The perfect final touch to our new front deck. Easy to install and they have withstood a couple big NC summer storms. The brightness control is a nice feature."

Another thrilled user raved, "This is literally my first review I've ever made on Amazon, usually because I subscribe to the notion of if you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything at all... but the quality of these lights for the price is remarkable! To be fair this is only the first night, so I've yet to determine how efficiently these recharge, but straight out of the box I'm blown away by how bright the bulbs are, and how nice the solar panel is."

$36 with coupon $66 at Amazon

We've spotlighted (heh) the 48 ft. set, but feel free to opt for the 27 ft. option (just $21 with coupon) or the 96 ft. ($110, marked down from $140) — they're all on sale. Now, that's what we call illuminating!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

