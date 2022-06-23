Keep your backyard bash going with these solar-powered lights, over 40% off now at Amazon
It's officially summer — i.e., patio-party season. So when these long days turn into long nights, you'll want to have the right lighting to keep your yard glowing with the perfect ambience for huddling by the firepit or enjoying cocktails. That's where this 48 ft. set of Sunapex LED string lights comes in. They're on sale right now for just $36 with an on-page coupon, down from $66. But the real savings will come after you buy them because...they're solar-powered!
That's right: A large solar panel keeps them charged for eight hours, a dawn-to-dusk feature turning them on only when the sun goes down. Each of its shatterproof "Edison-style" bulbs emits 1 watt LED, which is the equivalent of 10 in an incandescent bulb. The result is a soft amber glow, creating an atmosphere that evokes the romance of outdoor cafes and woodsy campfires. Oh, and they're waterproof, meaning you won't have to repeatedly put them up and take them down, even in winter.
In over 2,600 perfect reviews, users rave about how the Sunapex outdoor lights are bright and long lasting. These heavy-duty lights are connected via durable rubber strands and can be hung in seconds along a series of hooks. Once up, select from four lighting modes: Strong, Weak, Quick-Flash and Slow-Flash.
Said one five-star fan, "The perfect final touch to our new front deck. Easy to install and they have withstood a couple big NC summer storms. The brightness control is a nice feature."
Another thrilled user raved, "This is literally my first review I've ever made on Amazon, usually because I subscribe to the notion of if you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything at all... but the quality of these lights for the price is remarkable! To be fair this is only the first night, so I've yet to determine how efficiently these recharge, but straight out of the box I'm blown away by how bright the bulbs are, and how nice the solar panel is."
We've spotlighted (heh) the 48 ft. set, but feel free to opt for the 27 ft. option (just $21 with coupon) or the 96 ft. ($110, marked down from $140) — they're all on sale. Now, that's what we call illuminating!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $119 (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
P-Jing 120-inch Projection Movie Screen, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $24 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $128 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $400 (was $499), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition for PlayStation 5, $55 (was $70), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $94 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $179 with on-page coupon (was $319), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
cuero DHK 14 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag, $60 (was $64), amazon.com
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $31 with on-page coupon (was $47), amazon.com
Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert for Handbag, Medium, $14 with on-page coupon (was $29), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $33 with on-page coupon (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $27.50 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, $50 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $152 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $20 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $36 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16.50 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 2-pack, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $1e0), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $9 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $136 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $17 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $127 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $36 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.