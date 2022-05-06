It's not too late to celebrate mom — treat her to Hillary Clinton's wisdom with the MasterClass sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hillary Clinton's MasterClass in Resilience just dropped. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll find your true purpose. (Photo: MasterClass)

Don't worry, you don't need to resort to giving mom an IOU for her special day. Instead, you still have time to give her something that will really last — the gift of knowledge. Especially when she can learn from the best via a subscription to MasterClass.

If you're not familiar, MasterClass is a vast buffet of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebs at the top of their field, covering everything from tennis to space exploration, style to cooking, mixology to make-up.

And right now this center of expertise is running a sale, where you can save 35 percent on a family plan. That lets six devices access the same account for only $15 a month — the same price as an individual plan that only gets you one device. That's a year of unlimited courses for your mom, dad and you, along with other family members who might want to jump in. It's a rich, deep gift of learning, growing, creativity and fun. Luckily for all of the procrastinators out there, this deal runs through Mother's Day.

Queer Eye's Tan France — master of the French Tuck — teaches a brand-new course called Style for Everyone. We. Can't. Wait. (Photo: MasterClass)

These are not one-shot quickie events; they’re layered, thorough, well-thought-out classes with many installments. Case in point: Hillary Clinton's MasterClass in Resilience includes 16 sessions, covering a vast array of topics, from discovering your mission to organizing your life; she even shares the never-before-heard speech she would have given had she been elected president in 2016. Tan France tackles a multitude of style issues in his course, with sessions on creating a capsule wardrobe, working with color and even developing the confidence to "own your look." Awesome.

Serena wants to talk to you about your serve. (Photo: MasterClass)

The list goes on and on. Think leadership skills with Bill Clinton, drum lessons with Ringo Starr, tennis instruction from Serena Williams, restaurant-caliber home cooking with Gordon Ramsay, a makeup course with Bobbi Brown, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Margaret friggin' Atwood. If you got into chess over the pandemic, you can take your game to a new level studying with one of the all-time greatest players. And if you're pivoting to a new post-pandemic career, you can learn how to negotiate from a true master.

One-on-one drum lessons with Ringo? A dream come true. (Photo: MasterClass)

Ringo's 12-part class covers technique, sure, but also drumming style (he brings in special guests, for illustration), creative collaboration and lyric-writing. Shonda Rhimes’s MasterClass on TV writing is 30 parts (6.5 hours) and includes not only how to write and pitch your TV ideas but also deep analyses of scripts from Rhimes’s shows, including Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Penn & Teller have a 17-part MasterClass; it teaches the fundamentals of coin and card magic, yes, but it also delves into the psychology of creating a sense of amazement and awe.

There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking, ballet—all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Normally a single device all-access MasterClass membership goes for $180. Right now you get a family membership, up to six devices, for that price. That breaks down to $30 per device for a year of MasterClass. You can't afford not to do it this Mother's Day.

Who better to teach us about conservation and animal behavior than Jane Goodall? Meet your new instructor, indeed! (Photo: MasterClass)

Imagine acting class with Natalie Portman. How about Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Maybe you’re more of a naturalist. Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in authenticity and self-expression by Ru Paul. What better way to utilize the cold winter months?

MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. For $180 you can indulge in the entire array of 100+ MasterClasses yourself and present the gift of MasterClass to someone in your life.

As Robert Louis Stevenson once wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things/I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” MasterClass delivers these things in abundance. It lifts your mood, ignites your brain and sparks fresh energy and enthusiasm. It's a beautiful gift to yourself and to someone you love. Unlock access while this brief sale is in effect. You’ll be so glad you did!

