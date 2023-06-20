The No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon is still just $99 — 45% off! Plus more DeWalt deals

These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Photo: Amazon)

DeWalt DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight $37 $84 Save $47 This handheld light puts out an impressive 110 lumens and is compact enough to fit into any toolbox. $37 at Amazon

If you frequently need to illuminate dim areas, you will love this portable spotlight. It has a pivoting head and a hands-free design. Its powerful beam will make sure you can see every nut and bolt; its 55% markdown will allow you to keep more of your money in sight.

"This is an insane light! A little pricey, but you will get what you pay for. I live in rural, southern New Hampshire, where we lose power a few times a year — sometimes for a few minutes, sometimes for a day or longer. We put this DeWalt spotlight on our coffee table, pointing at the ceiling, and it's like all of the lights are on ... even in a power outage! I even bought two more for other rooms in the house. The 5Ah battery lasts almost all day," one ecstatic user said. "I highly recommend this light!"

This screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a pesky screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps in low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon and is discounted by 45%?

Said one five-star shopper: "The drill is exactly what you expect from DeWalt. It’s great. The light is very handy. The bag is well made and fits the drill and charger."

This handy driver is a bit like a drill, but more powerful. It's ideal for punching a screw into a very hard surface or for jobs that involve a lot of drilling, like building a deck. Right now, you can save $50 on this kit and get a spare battery and set of bits for just $219.

"This little guy is really nice. I would buy it again with no hesitation. I use it for ... drilling through wood and maybe even tile with the right bit. The chuck is a little wobbly but it still spins. The batteries are good enough and have the charge checker that helps know when it is low. The light around the chuck is amazing as well. I wish they were all like that," said one happy customer.

This tool kit contains everything you might need for working on your car, including multiple types of sockets and wrenches. With 108 different pieces to pick from, you'll be able to do all the mechanic work your heart desires.

"I'm very impressed with the overall quality of this set. ... I was long overdue for new tools as my old set was incomplete and broken. I'm not sure if this was on purpose, but if you open this set and lay it down in the top drawer of a Husky tool chest, on the top shelf, it fits like a glove as if they made it for Husky toolboxes. I can't say enough about the above-average quality of craftsmanship of these tools at this price point," said one fan.

At only 2.4 pounds and just 6.3 inches from front to back, this Atomic cordless drill from DeWalt is designed for use in the most compact of spaces. It's also the most affordable of all their drills (with this discount, anyway), but it doesn't come with a battery. If you already own some DeWalt equipment and can provide a battery pack, this is a great addition.

"Ever hear the saying 'Dynamite comes in small packages'? Well, I was surprised to see that it was true when I bought this drill to use for around-the-house projects. The first task I put this drill through was to set on level two (low torque) and mix a five-gallon bucket of paint thinner," said one weekend warrior. "To my surprise, it was able to mix three batches and one batch of mortar mix without breaking a sweat. It is still working as new without issue after the beating I put it through. This is one mighty drill."

DeWalt DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router $171 $239 Save $68 When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) you'll want to invest in. $171 at Amazon

With dual LED lights to illuminate the work surface, this No. 1 bestselling router will help you make precision cuts like nothing else. You can adjust the depth of the bit on the fly, and it has a variable speed dial that allows you to adjust the intensity of your cut. For safety, an electronic motor shuts down the tool quickly once you turn it off.

"I bought this because I have about a dozen DeWalt cordless products and love them!" said one devoted fan. "I don’t use a router a lot, but we are building a house now. I’ve had a corded router for 20-plus years but wanted something smaller and easier to maneuver. We are using some at least 100-year-old reclaimed pocket door blades that I had to build the jambs for and miter the hinges, as well as mortising for the locksets. Works great!" Uh, okay, sounds good!

Sanding can take a lot of elbow grease, but it doesn't have to. This lightweight orbital sander weighs less than three pounds and is super easy to use. Effortlessly maneuver it across the surface of whatever you're sanding to eliminate rough spots in no time.

One user called it the only sander you'll ever need. "You want a sander that works? That is of high quality? That gets the job done each and every time? This is it. It doesn’t get much better than a DeWalt. Easy to swap out sandpaper and extremely friendly to use for both a beginner and expert sander. You cannot go wrong with this purchase — it's ready to go right out of the box!"

Whether you're a full-time mechanic or just someone that likes to tinker, this socket set contains nearly everything you could need to handle most car repairs.

"Above expectations," one user said. "I bought this set after reading reviews that the tools stay put and do not fall out when the case is opened. I am so pleased with this set. I've got several sets made by Stanley, that upon opening, sockets go everywhere. These are really nice and stay in their appointed place. I just ordered a second set. Nice job, Dewalt."

DEWALT DeWalt Miter Saw $321 $419 Save $98 With settings that guarantee accurate cuts, this miter saw will beef up all your home improvement projects. $321 at Amazon

When it comes to building furniture or just tackling home improvement projects (like putting up those shelves you keep forgetting about), you need a saw that will always give you accurate cuts. That's where the DeWalt Miter Saw comes into play. With 14 different stops and a 0-to-50-degree swivel from left to right, you'll be able to cut lumber any way you can dream up.

"Got this to do the whole house trim. I like that it's more compact than the 12" slider and has a carry handle. Easier to store away when not in use as it's more of a project tool than an everyday thing. Also got the folding stand, which makes it way more convenient when working on more than a few cuts. Seems well built — I expect it to last a long time," said one customer.

DeWalt DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator $129 $149 Save $20 Keep this compact inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. $129 at Amazon

Filling a tire with air is often a game of trial and error, but this DeWalt tire inflator takes the guesswork out of it. With automatic shutoff and an LED light to help you see in dark conditions, this little guy makes it easy to get back on the road (or at least make it long enough to get to a repair shop.)

One user raved, "The DeWalt Inflator can run on three different power sources — battery, AC, and DC (with a car cigarette lighter adapter included). The battery is compatible with other DeWalt tools in the 20 Volt line, so if you have even one other product (like a drill), it makes sense to be able to use the same batteries for multiple applications. I bought this primarily for airing up my car's tires when needed. This inflator makes it easy with its on-board tire pressure gauge (so you know what the pressure is before inflating). You can simply dial in the target pressure, hit the start button and the inflator does the rest automatically, turning off when the target pressure is reached."

Have you ever dropped a glass filled with liquid? It's a mess to clean up. You can't vacuum it up because it's wet, but you don't want to mop up a bunch of glass shards, either. Thanks to this DeWalt Hand Vacuum, you don't have to choose — it can handle both wet and dry messes with ease.

"What a great tool. I often find myself in situations where I need to clean up a pile of debris, like sanded drywall plaster dust or other DIY remnants. I used to drag the full-sized shop vac around the house or used my Dyson (which I subsequently clogged with plaster like a dummy)," one shopper said.

