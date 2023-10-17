Amazon's No. 1 bestselling drill is $99 — that's 45% off! Plus more DeWalt deals

What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Photo: Amazon)

With its pleasant drop in temperatures and humidity, fall is the ideal time of year to take care of all the fixes, rehabs and repairs your home needs. If you're looking for some inspiration to take on those pesky projects, here ya go: Right now you can save up to 45% on DeWalt power tools and accessories at Amazon. Rest assured, DeWalt is a premier tool brand. Don't believe us? Next time you pass by a construction site, have a look at what the crew is using — you'll see DeWalt's trademark yellow-and-black tools everywhere because they're compact, lightweight and, most important, powerful. Also powerful? These discounts, so get to work!

This screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps in low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon and is discounted by 45%?

Said one five-star shopper: "It is a worthy addition to any toolkit, providing reliable service for a wide range of tasks."

If you frequently need to illuminate dim areas, you will love this portable spotlight. It has a pivoting head and a hands-free design. Its powerful beam will ensure you can see every nut and bolt, and its 55% markdown will allow you to keep more of your money in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"This is an insane light! A little pricey, but you will get what you pay for. I live in rural southern New Hampshire, where we lose power a few times a year — sometimes for a few minutes, sometimes for a day or longer. We put this DeWalt spotlight on our coffee table, pointing at the ceiling, and it's like all of the lights are on ... even in a power outage! I even bought two more for other rooms in the house. The 5Ah battery lasts almost all day," said one ecstatic reviewer. "I highly recommend this light!"

This handy driver is a bit like a drill, but more powerful. It's ideal for punching a screw into a very hard surface or for jobs that involve a lot of drilling, like building a deck. Right now, you can save $54 on this kit, which includes a spare battery and set of bits, for just $214.

"This little guy is really nice. I would buy it again with no hesitation. I use it for ... drilling through wood and maybe even tile with the right bit. The chuck is a little wobbly, but it still spins. The batteries are good enough and have the charge checker that helps know when it is low. The light around the chuck is amazing as well. I wish they were all like that," said one happy customer.

This tool kit contains everything you might need for working on your car, including multiple types of sockets and wrenches. With 108 different pieces within reach, you'll be able to do all the mechanic work your heart desires.

"I'm very impressed with the overall quality of this set," said one fan. "I was long overdue for new tools as my old set was incomplete and broken. I'm not sure if this was on purpose, but if you open this set and lay it down in the top drawer of a Husky tool chest, on the top shelf, it fits like a glove, as if they made it for Husky toolboxes. I can't say enough about the above-average quality of craftsmanship of these tools at this price point."

At only 2.4 pounds and just 6.3 inches from front to back, this cordless drill from DeWalt is designed for use in the most compact of spaces. It's also the most affordable of all their drills (with this discount, anyway), but it doesn't come with a battery. If you already own some DeWalt equipment and can provide a battery pack, this is a great addition.

"Ever hear the saying 'Dynamite comes in small packages'? Well, I was surprised to see that it was true when I bought this drill to use for around-the-house projects. The first task I put this drill through was to set on level two (low torque) and mix a five-gallon bucket of paint thinner," said one weekend warrior. "To my surprise, it was able to mix three batches and one batch of mortar mix without breaking a sweat. It is still working as new without issue after the beating I put it through. This is one mighty drill."

With dual LED lights to illuminate the work surface, this No. 1 bestselling router will help you make precision cuts like nothing else. You can adjust the depth of the bit on the fly, and it has a variable speed dial that allows you to adjust the intensity of your cut. For safety, an electronic motor shuts down the tool quickly once you turn it off.

"I bought this because I have about a dozen DeWalt cordless products and love them!" said one devoted fan. "I don’t use a router a lot, but we are building a house now. I’ve had a corded router for 20-plus years but wanted something smaller and easier to maneuver. We are using some at least 100-year-old reclaimed pocket door blades that I had to build the jambs for and miter the hinges, as well as mortising for the locksets. Works great!"

Sanding can take a lot of elbow grease, but it doesn't have to. This lightweight orbital sander weighs less than three pounds and is super easy to use. Effortlessly maneuver it across the surface of whatever you're sanding to eliminate rough spots in no time.

One user called it "the only sander you'll ever need," and continued: "You want a sander that works? That is of high quality? That gets the job done each and every time? This is it. It doesn’t get much better than a DeWalt. Easy to swap out sandpaper and extremely friendly to use for both a beginner and expert sander. You cannot go wrong with this purchase — it's ready to go right out of the box!"

Filling a tire with air is often a game of trial and error, but this DeWalt tire inflator takes the guesswork out of it. With automatic shutoff and an LED light to help you see in dark conditions, this little guy makes it easy to get back on the road (or at least make it long enough to get to a repair shop).

One user raved, "The DeWalt Inflator can run on three different power sources — battery, AC and DC (with a car cigarette lighter adapter included). The battery is compatible with other DeWalt tools in the 20 Volt line, so if you have even one other product (like a drill), it makes sense to be able to use the same batteries for multiple applications. I bought this primarily for airing up my car's tires when needed. This inflator makes it easy with its on-board tire pressure gauge (so you know what the pressure is before inflating). You can simply dial in the target pressure, hit the start button and the inflator does the rest automatically, turning off when the target pressure is reached."

Have you ever dropped a glass filled with liquid? It's a mess to clean up. You can't vacuum it up because it's wet, but you don't want to mop up a bunch of glass shards, either. Thanks to this DeWalt Hand Vacuum, you don't have to choose — it can handle both wet and dry messes with ease.

"What a great tool. I often find myself in situations where I need to clean up a pile of debris, like sanded drywall plaster dust or other DIY remnants. I used to drag the full-size shop vac around the house or used my Dyson (which I subsequently clogged with plaster like a dummy)," one shopper said. This, on the other hand, "fits great."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow $13 $32 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Okp K3 Robot Vacuum $92 $140 Save $48 See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $170 $240 Save $70 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $14 $36 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $120 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi $139 $209 Save $70 See at Amazon

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set $133 $180 Save $47 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Contour Swan Original Body Pillow $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6 $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $350 $499 Save $149 See at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop $33 $48 Save $15 See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair $118 $300 Save $182 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Stardrops — the Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon