Saint Laurent Celebrates Pioneering Women for SS24

Anthony Vaccarello presented his Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection for Saint Laurent in Paris this season, drawing inspiration from pioneering women like Amelia Earhart and Adrienne Bolland, known for infiltrating predominantly male-oriented industries like aviation and car racing.

Defined by "simplicity and a return to foundations," the collection offered a series of couture-inspired daytime looks fused with loose silhouettes and femme takes on traditional menswear styles. Standout pieces include Saint Laurent variations on the classic Safari Jacket and jumpsuits, exuding utilitarian ease with a touch of luxury, through considered design pairings like belted waists, high heels and leather gloves.

This season's color palette seemingly takes influence from the colors of the earth, arriving in hues of olive, maroon, sand and chalk alongside lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen. Adding to its luxury, SS24 was showcased against a backdrop of mineral-looking surfaces with striking views of the Eiffel Tower.

Take a glimpse at Saint Laurent SS24 above