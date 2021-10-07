Sailor Brinkley-Cook is ‘proud’ of herself for ‘bravery’ in overcoming her eating disorder

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is opening up about overcoming her years-long battle with her body.

On Oct. 5, the model — who is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and her ex-husband Peter Cook — posted a video to Instagram using model Jadé Tuncdoruk’s audio, which reflects on how we often look back positively on our body in later years, despite our insecurities in the moment.

Brinkley-Cook, now 21, shared videos of herself at 15, when she was in the throes of body dysmorphia and an eating disorder.

In a “message” to her 15-year-old self, Brinkley-Cook wrote, “I am so proud of you. I am so proud of you for that day you finally stopped counting the calories in your meals. And for eating that first bowl of your fear food. I am so proud of you for throwing away that measuring tape. I am so proud of you for being brave enough to go out to eat with your friends that one night in 11th grade. And for ordering something off your meal plan. Your bravery that night changed everything.”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook talks body positivity on social media. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

She also thanked herself for going to the gym to feel good, rather than burn calories, and for choosing not to take any more “body checking” videos, like the ones shown here.

“I am so proud of you,” she continued. “Because even in the harder moments. Even when your mind tricked you back into it, you kept pushing on in the fight. You were consistent and it wasn’t easy. You had everything going against you but you did it. And I have your bravery to thank for the absolute joy my life has been filled with since.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also encouraged anyone struggling to remember they “deserve happiness.”

“You can do it. I know you can do it because I did it,” she expressed. “You deserve the life you dream about. And you deserve it today.”

Mom Christie applauded her daughter’s inspiring message in the comments section, writing, “You are the best kind of model, a role model. I hope young girls take your message to heart. I hope you never forget it either. I love you.”

Brinkley-Cook previously spoke out about struggling with her body image, especially as an emerging model. She told ABC News in 2020, “I was looking up at all these major figures in modeling that are size double zero and they’ve got these thin legs and these tiny waists. I was seeing them being so celebrated by everyone everywhere and being wanted by all the boys and all that greatness that comes around being this tiny supermodel. And I wanted that.”