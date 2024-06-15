Sagebrush Community Church hosts 17th annual auto show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car enthusiasts were back at the Sagebrush Community Church Riverside campus on Saturday morning for the 17th year in a row for the church’s annual auto show which is a pre-Father’s Day tradition. The event featured classic cars, hotrods, customs, and motorcycles.

The event was free and organizers say it continues to grow year after year. “We had it in this park here, and we barely filled the park. But now today, you can see that we’ve expanded just everywhere. We’ve got cars over there, cars there, cars behind us, cars in all kinds of directions. It’s an awesome thing, we have more than 300 cars here today,” said Organizer Dave Reyes.

Attendees could also purchase a raffle ticket for their chance to win a 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT.

