Safety Day in Indian River aims to prevent accidents during summer activities

INDIAN RIVER — A community outreach group affiliated with the Michigan State Police has partnered with businesses and community organizations to present a Safety Day next week.

The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) Gaylord chapter of the Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Cheboygan County Child Advocacy Council along with other community groups are sponsoring the Safety Day from 2-5:30 p.m. on May 29 at Cooperation Park, 5323 S. Straits Highway in Indian River.

"We want to raise awareness and educate parents and guardians about safe practices in bicycle, fire, ORV and water safety activities that are relevant to children," said MSP trooper Andrew Wolford.

He said the idea is to prevent potential tragedies from marring summertime activities, especially those in which children are participating.

"We want to lower the number of children who might get hurt in preventable accidents," said Wolford.

Open to all ages, the free event will feature a bicycle safety course, life jacket fitting and water safety, child car seat safety, and fire and camping safety. Aside from safety discussions and demonstrations, the Safety Day will also present crafts, foods and prizes.

Wolford said the U.S. Coast Guard from St. Ignace will be participating, along with members of the MSP bike team and the DNR will also be available to answer safety related questions.

"I am a car seat tech and along with other car seat technicians we will have safety information," Wolford said. "We are not doing a car seat check event where we help people install car seats in their vehicles. But we are providing information about car seat safety and it would be a good opportunity for parents to ask questions, especially those that might be expecting their first child."

He said the idea is to present information so everyone can safely participate in activities on the land and in the water during the summer. Bicycles, safety helmets and other items will be raffled off to raise money for the STOP Gaylord chapter, which then funds community improvement items like book vending machines.

The STOP chapter along with BC Pizza will be providing free pizza for as long as the supplies last.

"Awakon Credit Union and Walmart are donating bikes," noted Wolford. "All ages are welcome to come and participate in any of the activities we will have, including arts and crafts for younger children. The park has playground equipment, basketball and tennis courts and a baseball field for some Little League games."

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Safety Day in Indian River aims to prevent accidents during summer activities