These Are the Safest Airlines in the World for 2024

Airlineratings.com is back with its annual ranking of safest airlines — see where your favorites stack up.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Air New Zealand has once again captured the title of safest airline in the world.

New Zealand’s national carrier retook the top spot for 2024, dethroning its neighbor Qantas, according to AirlineRatings.com, which compiles the rankings each year. Air New Zealand previously held the top spot in 2022.

Australian carrier Qantas, which took the top honor last year, came in at No. 2 on the list, followed by Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways to round out the top five.

“Our top 25 safest airlines [in] 2024 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft,” including the Airbus A350, the Boeing 787, and the Boeing 777-9 aircraft, AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement.

To determine the safest airlines, the group looked at several categories, including any crashes over the last five years, any serious incidents over the past two years, aviation industry audits, government audits, the age of a carrier’s fleet, and the training their crew receive.

While the competition was close between the two top airlines, Thomas said Air New Zealand edged out Qantas thanks to the Australian carrier’s fleet age.

When it comes to airlines in the United States, only Alaska Airlines made the top 10, coming in at No. 10. Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines each made the list as well, coming in at No. 21, No. 22, and No. 25, respectively. That’s a much poorer showing than last year when Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines all made the top 20.

This is the full list of the 25 safest airlines in the world for 2024, according to AirlineRatings.com:

Air New Zealand Qantas Virgin Australia Etihad Airways Qatar Airways Emirates All Nippon Airways Finnair Cathay Pacific Airways Alaska Airlines SAS Korean Air Singapore Airlines EVA Air British Airways Turkish Airlines TAP Air Portugal Lufthansa/Swiss Group KLM Japan Airlines Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines Air France Air Canada Group United Airlines



Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.