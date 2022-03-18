We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

SafeRest protects all sizes of mattresses, from twin to California king. (Photo: Amazon)

Mattress protectors are one of those things you never usually think about until you really need it. Then, you either thank your lucky stars you've got a good one or curse the fact that you never got around to buying one. A mattress can be ruined by spills or bodily fluids without a mattress protector, making this a crucial element to have in your bedroom setup.

Haven't gotten one yet? Well, here's your chance to fix that. Just for today, Amazon has slashed the price of its bestselling SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector. Now, you can snag this queen-size mattress saver for just $26 with an on-page coupon (was $35).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

There's so much to love about this mattress protector. For starters, it's 100 percent waterproof, so it keeps fluids, urine and sweat away to ensure your mattress stays in good shape. It also is vinyl-free and has a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface with a membrane back coating, so no squeaking when you move around in bed.

It even blocks out allergens like dust mites and protects against bacteria growing on your mattress.

The SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector has a fitted sheet design that works on mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Choose between twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes for a fit that's just right for your mattress.

You don't have to pay a fortune for peace of mind. (Photo: Amazon)

This mattress protector has an army of loyal fans — more than169,000, in fact — who've blessed it with a rating of five stars, and the testimonials are incredible.

"My wife went into labor a year and a half ago and that labor went very quickly....so quickly that she ended up giving birth on our bed in the presence of EMTs," a five-star reviewer said. "We then went to the hospital where I stayed overnight with my wife and new baby girl. The next day, once things had calmed down, I went home to clean up before they came home. For those who have witnessed or gone through childbirth, you know what a mess I arrived to. For those who haven't, suffice to say there are many different types of fluids, and a lot of them. Let's just say I was fully expecting to be purchasing a new mattress. To my amazement, once I'd bagged our sheets and this mattress pad, our mattress was perfectly fine. I bought another one immediately and will continue to use this brand as long as it exists. I challenge anyone to put it through a more rigorous test, and I'm positive it can stand up to some sweat or your child's pee in the middle of the night."

Story continues

A fellow fan said they decided to get a SafeRest after one of their cats peed on their bed. "It's crinkle-free, no plastic rustling or crinkling sounds when you touch it, which was honestly my biggest concern. Little noises really irritate me, but thankfully this is silent!" they said. "It fit my mattress easily with plenty of depth and is thin enough that my regular mattress pad still fit over it, as well as sheets, without any problem. I'm very happy with this mattress cover; hopefully it won't ever be necessary again, but it was a painless [price] to spend on peace of mind vs. the cost of the mattress steam cleaning, buying enzyme cleaner, sleeping on an air mattress for five days and the elbow work and sniff testing the mattress to make sure it was cat pee–free. Knowing that the worst-case scenario of this happening again is just a few loads of laundry to clean bedding is very relieving."

Don't feel like replacing your mattress over spills or stains? Stock up on a SafeRest mattress protector while it's still on sale!

$26 with coupon $35 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

