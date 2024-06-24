How to safely tube the Poudre as Fort Collins faces hot temperatures

The Fort Collins air temperature will flirt with 100 degrees this week, a sure lure for some to take the plunge into the Poudre River for some river tubing.

As refreshing as that can be, that Poudre plunge will greet you with water temperature around 50 degrees.

The Poudre River flow through Fort Collins varies from day to day but is at a manageable rate to float now if you take precautions.

Here is what you need to know before you go:

Four favorite stretches of the Poudre River to float

Poudre Canyon: This 3-mile stretch is for the more adventurous and more prepared and shouldn't be attempted until later in the season when the flow mellows. The Filter Plant Run, as it is known by paddlers, stretches from below Gateway Natural Area to Picnic Rock, where you take out to avoid a low-head dam. The stretch is about 5 miles into the Poudre Canyon. There are various put-ins. This float requires a shuttle.

Fort Collins: The most popular run in the city is from Shields Street to Legacy Park. There is a parking lot and put-in area on Shields Street just north of the river and a takeout at Legacy Park, which has signs warning river users to exit due to a low-head dam just beyond.

Poudre River Whitewater Park: Located just north of Old Town along the Poudre River, this dedicated waterpark is a fun and safe place for kayakers and tubers of all ages.

Eastman Park River Experience: This stretch of the Poudre River is located off Seventh Street near Eastman Park Drive in Windsor. The 1-mile-long run is ideal for floaters of all ages.

How to stay safe tubing on the Poudre River

Always wear a live vest. A helmet is also a good idea.

Dress for the weather. Consider wetsuits or layer your clothing to reduce loss of body temperature.

Scout your run to be aware of low-head dams, strainers and debris in the water as well as takeouts.

Float or raft with a buddy and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Bring a cellphone or VHF radio in a watertight bag in case you need to call for help.

If you fall out of your tube, first look for help from another tuber. Do not try to stand up. Try to float feet first in a half-sitting position and try to swim to shore.

If you see someone struggling in a river or other fast-flowing water, do not go in after them. Instead, reach out or throw a rope to them.

Note where the person is in the river and where you are so you can give that information to first responders.

Try to keep eyes on the person and follow them as they float down the river. If at any point you can't see them, note where you last saw them and give that information to rescuers.

If you lose your gear and are unable to retrieve it safely, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency phone number, 970-416-1985, with a good description of the lost items and last known location. This helps emergency response personnel when receiving calls from concerned citizens regarding items seen floating in the water.

Fort Collins forecast for the last week of June

According to the National Weather Service (as of Monday morning):

Monday, June 24: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96 degrees and low around 62.

Tuesday, June 25: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and low around 63.

Wednesday, June 26: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 and low around 63.

Thursday, June 27: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 and low around 63.

Friday, June 28: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and low around 58.

Saturday, June 29: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and low around 60.

Sunday, June 30: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Poudre River tubing safety tips as Fort Collins weather gets toasty