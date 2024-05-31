Is it safe to stay in your Miami high-rise during a tropical storm or hurricane? What to know

If you live in a Miami high-rise, it’s time to prepare.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is here, and you have some things to think about:

Do you have enough food and water? Does your complex have a generator in case the power goes out? And most important, can you wait out the storm in your condo tower — or will you have to leave?

Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the state, here’s what to know about surviving a hurricane in a high-rise:

Is it safe to be in a high-rise during a storm?

Generally, it’s safe to stay in your building during a storm. Florida has some of the strictest building codes in the country. The building code is stricter in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, in the state’s “high velocity hurricane zone.”

Thousands of people in Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Brickell and Sunny Isles Beach, for example, live in modern condo and apartment towers that can withstand winds up to 175 mph. But not every building is the same, and resilience to hurricane-force winds can depend on what code was in effect at the time of construction.

And while some older buildings may have been renovated to meet stricter standards, others may be more vulnerable to a storm. The good news is that most of Miami’s residential high-rises meet the stricter codes that would protect people during a storm.

“Miami-Dade building code requires the first 30 feet of any high-rise to be equipped with high-impact windows, which can withstand being hit by a nine-pound 2x4 traveling at 50 feet per second. ... Above 30 feet, windows are required to use ‘mall missile impact’ glass, which can withstand being struck by a small steel ball bearing traveling at 130 feet per second,” a 2019 Miami Herald article explains.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie recommends people check if their homeowners’ association has kept up with the building’s maintenance, when the building’s structural integrity was last inspected, and if the building is hurricane-rated. The division handles the state’s response to disasters.

If your building is old, you’ll also want to check its recertification status.

However, even if everything is up to date, Guthrie says you might not want to wait out a storm in a high-rise if you live in South Florida’s coastal areas, such as downtown Miami, Surfside and Miami Beach.

Strong, gusty winds aren’t the only hazard hurricanes bring. There’s also storm surge. And if your neighborhood or your building’s parking lot or garage floods, you might not be able to leave your home for a few days after the storm. Flooding in the neighborhood could also cut you off from police and paramedics.

How can I check if I’m in an evacuation zone?

Massive rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex in June 2022 left cars and businesses flooded in the Brickell area near downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava can issue an evacuation order for people who live in certain areas of the county ahead of a storm, based on its projected track and storm surge risk. Most of Miami-Dade’s coastal areas, including Brickell, downtown Miami and Miami Beach, are in evacuation zones.

These areas tend to flood during thunderstorms and king tides, so flooding is also likely during hurricanes.

While county officials can’t force you to leave your home, you should do so if an evacuation order is issued. And don’t forget about your pets. If it’s too dangerous for you to ride out a storm in your apartment, it’s dangerous for them, too.

“If there’s ever a doubt in your mind as whether or not to evacuate or not, then go ahead and evacuate,” Guthrie said. “That’s a good rule of thumb. Based on the situation you’re facing at hand, if there’s a doubt — ‘Should I stay or should I go?’ — always go.”

To check if your Miami-Dade neighborhood is in an evacuation zone, visit miamidade.gov/hurricane. You can also find your zone at FloridaDisaster.org/Know. Evacuation zones are designated from A to F, and generally, Zone A is most likely to be evacuated first.

Monitor local media, including the Miami Herald, for updates on evacuation orders.

Tip: If an evacuation order is issued for your neighborhood, you’ll find information on evacuation centers and bus pickup locations on the county’s website. If you don’t want to visit a storm shelter, go to the home of a family member or friend.

Will my condo lose power?

The cooling tower, which is what keeps the AC running in the building, is usually shut off for safety during a hurricane. And whatever you do, don’t open your window or balcony during the storm, even if it’s sweltering inside.

“The very first rule is to close every single opening and make sure the wind cannot get in, because the amount of air that comes in is so great, and the pressure is so high, it would start demolishing the walls,” Alan Ojeda, CEO of the real estate developer Rilea Group, told the Miami Herald in 2019.

Guthrie says you should also consider your living situation whether you live in a condo tower or a house. If you or a family member is power-dependent, say for oxygen, you shouldn’t spend the storm in a place that could be without power for hours, days or weeks.

Also, if you live on a higher floor, think about what you’ll do once the storm has passed, the power is out and the elevators aren’t working. Will you A: Stay in your condo COVID-lockdown style? Or B. Walk up and down four, five or more flights of stairs (with no AC) to get around?

If a storm is coming, where do I leave my car?

If a tropical storm or hurricane is coming, park your car in a covered garage on a floor where it will be safe from flood damage and wind shear. But you might not be able to get to your car immediately once the storm is over. The streets might be flooded.

If your parking space is in an open area, move your car away from trees and power lines, and park it next to buildings (but away from windows) to provide some protection from the wind.

Tip: Cities like Miami usually open municipal garages ahead of a storm to give residents a place to park at least one of their cars. Check with your city to see what’s offered and what the requirements are. Miami, for example, requires city residents and employees to enroll for hurricane parking to be eligible.

What if I’m in my condo during the storm and start to feel unsafe?

Here’s the thing about preparation: You need to have everything ready before the storm is at your door. That means if you decide to stay in your high-rise condo, you can’t change your mind in the middle of the bad weather.

Regardless of whether you’re in a high-rise or a house, if you no longer feel safe inside your home, you can’t just run out the door.

“As soon as you step out into those hurricane-force winds, they’re probably going to sweep you away and knock you down the street,” said Guthrie, the state emergency director.

Instead, stay away from windows and figure out the safest place in your apartment or condo tower.

In high-rises, the safest, strongest section of the building is generally the stairwell. But once the storm is over, rescuers might not be able to reach you because of flooding or other hazards.

Some information in this article comes from a 2019 Herald article written by former staff writer Rene Rodriguez.