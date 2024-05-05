Is it safe for pets to eat cicadas?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With millions of cicadas set to take over Middle Tennessee for the next few weeks, some pet owners might be concerned about the impact of these insects on furry friends.

Brood XIX, the largest periodical cicada group, was set to emerge in mid-May — although News 2 and our viewers have already spotted some — in more than a dozen states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. These cicadas emerge every 13 years and usually stick around through mid to late June.

Around the same time, another cicada brood known as Brood XIII — which emerges every 17 years — should surface in northern Illinois, as well as parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Experts said cicadas typically begin to emerge when the soil eight inches beneath the ground reaches 64 degrees. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), your dog may start digging up the yard when those conditions are met because they can hear something you can’t hear yet—juvenile cicadas tunneling through the ground and preparing to emerge.

Once the periodical insects do emerge, though, they can be really loud.

“I’ve heard 100 decibels. That’s like a lawnmower or being in Neyland Stadium during a football game,” Dr. Frank Hale from the University of Tennessee’s Extension program told News 2.

Hale said some areas may see up to a million cicadas per acre, adding that their only goal is to lay millions of eggs and keep the species going before completing their life cycles and dying off at the end of the breeding period.

The loud noise is created by the male cicadas to attract the females, which then cut little slits in tree branches to lay up to 60 eggs per notch. The eggs will hatch between 15 days and a month later, and then they burrow underground, find a root to attach to, and stay down there for years.

While cicadas don’t bite or sting, the AKC still urges anyone with a dog that likes to munch on anything found on the ground to be prepared to stop them from devouring the insects themselves, or the tasty exoskeletons that adult cicadas shed, which will stick around even after they die.

“In most cases, your dog will be fine after eating a few cicadas,” said Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the AKC, in an article published by the nonprofit last summer. “However, dogs that gorge on the large, crunchy insects will find the exoskeleton difficult to digest and can suffer serious consequences.”

According to Klein, the aftereffects of eating cicadas can include severe stomach upset and abdominal pain, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Some dogs may even need intravenous fluids, pain medications, gastroprotectants, or anti-nausea drugs.

In addition, the AKC said dogs that overindulge in cicadas may choke on the stiff wings or the hard exoskeleton, suffer allergic reactions, and/or consume unhealthy amounts of pesticides.

Meanwhile, a veterinarian-approved article by catster.com said frequent consumption of cicadas can cause gastrointestinal issues or an allergic reaction for cats, including swelling, hives, and itching for a minor reaction, or vomiting, diarrhea, and a fever in a more severe reaction. In addition, the hard and sharp parts of the cicada’s exoskeleton could damage a cat’s digestive tract.

In other words, the safest choice amid “cicada-geddon” is preventing your furry friend from eating the insects or their shells. For example, vets encourage pet owners to teach the “leave it” command; go for walks during the nighttime or early morning hours when cicadas are less active; remove cicadas from your yard, driveway, or sidewalk before letting pets outside; keep doors and windows closed; and make sure your pet has a constant human companion when they go outside if they have a history of eating bugs.

If you notice any concerning symptoms in your pet that you suspect may be related to the consumption of cicadas, contact your vet right away.

As for non-traditional pets, the cicada influx is not expected to affect iguanas, turtles, snakes, and birds, according to Dr. Stephany Lewis, director of the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She added that cicadas are safe for reptiles to eat as long as the insects haven’t been sprayed with pesticides.

The vast number of periodical cicadas makes them a popular food source for various animals, including snakes—especially copperheads—and bears, Hale said.

Humans have also been known to eat cicadas, and those who have tend to say they taste like shrimp. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that cicadas, which share “a family relation to shrimp and lobster,” should not be consumed by anyone allergic to shellfish.

