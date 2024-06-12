“Safe Kids San Angelo” Summer Safety Event

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Safe Kids San Angelo led by Shannon Medical Center held a summer safety event at Goodfellow Recreation Camp Tuesday, June 11.

Many people were waiting in line today before the gates opened at the annual Safe Kids San Angelo safety event. It is held every year at the beginning of the summer at the Goodfellow Rec Camp at Lake Nasworthy. Parents received free life jackets and fittings for children and lots of information about staying safe while enjoying summer outdoor activities.

Jame Harden, a Safe Kids San Angelo coordinator, said, “We know that for children ages 1 to 4, the leading cause of death is drowning, so we want to encourage parents before they take their kiddos out to the lake or to the river to put those life jackets on, make sure that they’re properly fitted so that those kids stay above water.”

Safe Kids San Angelo is sponsored by Shannon Medical Center and shares education with Concho Valley families to prevent summer activity injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.